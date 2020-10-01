Cross Country
Coach: Geoff Bennett (boys), Torey Olsen (girls)
This season: BOYS - 4th at BFA-St. Albans, GIRLS - 4th at BFA-St. Albans
Key returnees: BOYS - Patrick Sweeny, junior; Vaughn Larkin, sophomore; Dylan Palmer, junior. GIRLS - Sierra Fisher, junior; Holly Margulius, senior; Cat Cournoyer, senior; McKenna Cannon, sophomore.
Key newcomers: BOYS - Silas O’Brien, junior; Haias Eriksson, senior; Bennett Bridges, sophomore; Austin Simone, freshman; Rowan Nenninger, freshman; Jacob Davis, senior. GIRLS - Nora O’Grady, freshman; Sabrina Brunet, freshman; Maggie Clark, freshman; Paige Poirier, freshman; Emma Blanchard, freshman.
Outlook: Early season improvement is the name of the game for the South Burlington boys cross country team, says coach Geoff Bennett, who reported that every athlete on the team showed noticeable improvement in the team’s time trials this September. With that improvement, the Wolves are focused on a top-six finish the state championship this season. “The boys team is excited to (finally) be back on the race course,” Bennett said. “So far, I have been impressed with the team’s positive attitude and dedication to improvement.” On the girls side, it is a young group with a new coach, Torey Olsen, who will look to work in a large cadre of freshman runners to go along with Sierra Fisher, who already has a top 5 finish this season.
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 3 at Burlington Invitationals
Football
Coach: Joe McDonald
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Cam Benoit, junior, offense/defense; Matt Campbell, senior, offense/defense; Bassiru Diawara, senior, QB; Alec LeClair, sophomore, offense/defense; Ben Leonard, junior, offense/defense; Tayshon Metz, sophomore, offense/defense.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: The Burlington-South Burlington SeaWolves got the new 2020 season kicked off on Saturday, gaining a 25-20 win over BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille in the new 7-vs-7, no-tackle format. Bassiru Diawara had three TDs in the passing-only game, while Matt Campbell had two interceptions and Camden Benoit grabbed one to set up the winning score. Those markers bode well for the SeaWolves in the 2020 game, but most of the season will feature a large learning curve for both players and coaches as they adapt to the 7-vs-7 game.
Up next: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Rice, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Coach: Lindsay Austin-Hawley (first season)
This season: 0-1
Key returnees: Madison King-Thurber, junior, defense/midfield; Grace Johnson, junior, defense; Josie Oliveria, junior, midfield; Ava Hamme, junior, midfield.
Key newcomers: Anna Bennett, freshman, midfield; Oakley Machanic, freshman, midfield; Rachel Kelley, freshman, forward.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls soccer team jumped right into the heart of Metro competition on Saturday when it opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Colchester. In addition to the new COVID guidelines, the Wolves are adjusting to a new coach in Lindsay Austin-Hawley.
“We are still learning our strengths and weaknesses as a team,” the first-year coach said. “One of the strengths of our team is high energy and positivity which is key right now more than ever.” With returning players back to anchor the defense and midfield, the Wolves will look to find their game quickly as they move through a tough Metro schedule.
Up next: Tuesday, Sept. 29, at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Coach: Dave Martin
Last year: 11-3, lost in the Division I quarterfinals
Key returnees: Tommy O’Leary, senior, midfield; Sumner Nenninger, junior, midfield; Sawyer Hood, senior; defense; Jonas Miller, junior, midfield; Reid Leclair, senior, defense; Anzer Waqar, senior, goalie.
Key newcomers: Evan Richardson, junior, midfield; Ant Grosselfinger, junior, midfield; Mats Nevin, junior, forward.
Outlook: After graduating 10 seniors from last year’s squad, the South Burlington boys soccer team has to work in a bunch of new players and it has to do it fast - the team jumps right into Metro competition to open the season. “The beauty of our team is that we have players that can play multiple positions,” said coach Dave Martin. While the Wolves have a lot of newer players, they have a ton of depth to work with. “We kept 20 players this year and, as I told each one, they are all vying for starting positions.” the longtime coach said. “ We are trying to figure out positions and everyone’s role.” The team does welcome back goalie Anzer Waqar, who lost all of last season to injury, which should provide stability in net.
Opener: Wednesday, Sept. 30, vs. Mount Mansfield, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Coach: Carl Backman
Key returnees: Will Bruns, senior; Ethan Borick, junior; Jack Mayer, sophomore; Jack Campbell, sophomore;
Key newcomers: Jay Eagle, freshman; Sawyer Bond, freshman; Andre Bouffard, freshman; Keifer McGrath, freshman.
Outlook: COVID has created a shortened season for the South Burlington boys golf team, with the sectionals coming on Thursday and then the state championships on Oct. 7th. Because of the quick turnaround, the Wolves will rely on Bruns and Borick for their leadership. “Will and Ethan are definitely leaders and experienced competitors which is going to help as the squad of 15 has a lot of 9th and 10th graders,” said coach Carl Backman. Along with Bruns and Borick, South Burlington will look to some younger players to help the team qualify for the championship tournament.
Field Hockey
Coach: Anjie Soucy
Last year: 9-5, lost in the Division I quarterfinals
Key returnees: Lindsey Booth, senior, forward/midfield; Sam Crane, junior, forward; Mia Angwin, junior, midfield; Izzy Redzic, sophomore, goalie.
Key newcomers: Abby Guenther, junior, forward.
Outlook: In a season that will see field hockey players navigate some new equipment on the field - masks - the South Burlington field hockey team is looking to rely on a large group of returning players to help it hit the ground running. The team will have to replace their starting goalie and two key midfield positions, but coach Anjie Soucy likes what she sees so far. “A lot of returning players got a tremendous amount of playing time last year and so far it looks like that experience is paying off,” Soucy said.
The addition of Abby Guenther adds a boost to an already stacked offense, giving the Wolves strength in that part of the field.
Opener: Tuesday, Sept. 29 v. Colchester, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Coach: Ryan Navin (freshman)
Key returnees: Sage Bennett, junior; Liana Wijetunga, junior.
Key newcomers: Tyler Larose, sophomore.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls golf season comes down to one match, the state championships, and the team will go into that match with a mix of experience and youth. “We’ve spent much of our practice time on the range and the group has displayed great coachability and tremendous improvement,” said new coach Ryan Navin. “We have just two unofficial matches before the state tournament and are looking at those as opportunities to gain some experience and enjoy the game as a team.” Both Bennett and Wijetunga will lead the way for the Wolves, looking to set the tone in the state tournament.
Opener: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the State Championships
Volleyball
South Burlington’s boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams, while not included in this rundown, opened their seasons with a pair of 3-0 wins over Rice on Monday, Sept. 28.
