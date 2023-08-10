At the National Senior Games held in Pittsburgh in July, local South Burlington pickleball players brought home medals in their respective age group, over 50.
Mixed doubles bronze medal winners were Judy and Ted Selfridge of South Burlington, and the men’s doubles gold medal winners were Ted Selfridge of South Burlington and Howard Malovany of Shelburne.
All three play at Szymanski Park in South Burlington. The senior games were the largest indoor pickleball tournament ever in the U.S. with nearly 1,600 pickleball players competing.
