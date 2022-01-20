Girls’ hockey
South Burlington 2, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1 (OT): Sofia Richland scored in overtime to lift South Burlington over Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
Richland had a goal and an assist for the Wolves, while Sabrina Brunet also scored. Mia Angwin added a helper.
Amber Rousseau stopped 17 shots in net for South Burlington, which moved to 3-4.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 46, South Burlington 24: Champlain Valley outscored South Burlington 29-5 in the first half and the Wolves fell on Saturday, Jan. 15, in girls’ basketball.
Sydnee Ambrosino had eight points to lead South Burlington, which falls to 4-2 with the loss.
Alison Bates had 16 points to lead CVU, including nine in the second quarter.
Earlier in the week, the Wolves beat BFA-St. Albans 31-27 on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Greta Heldman had nine points in the win Thursday, while Alece Staley added seven points.
Boys’ hockey
Rice 4, South Burlington 3: South Burlington’s comeback bid fell short against Rice on Friday, Jan. 14, in boys’ ice hockey.
Nick Kelley tallied twice for the Wolves, who trailed 4-1 early in the third period before scoring twice to narrow the lead. Will Hershberg added a goal and an assist, while James Chagnon stopped 30 shots.
South Burlington fell to 2-3-1.
Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 72, U-32 45: Ryan Sweet had 18 of his 24 points in the first half to lead South Burlington to a win over U-32 on Friday.
Ethan Sandberg added 16 points for the Wolves, who moved to 3-3 with the win. Alex Gordon chipped with 14 points and Khalil Quebec-Hill scored 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.