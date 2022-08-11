The Jr. Wolves, a new youth football team in South Burlington, will not be allowed to play with the Northern Vermont Youth Football League after it rejected the team’s bid to join this summer.
For some in the youth football scene like Rene LaBerge, the head of South Burlington’s existing team, the Dolphins, having another team in town just isn’t allowed — it would break up the empire LaBerge has built and nurtured since 1966, fracture community relationships and make the game unsafe if team sizes are too small.
But other members of the youth football community, including six former coaches from the Dolphins who quit last season, argue that safety is not the priority at the Dolphins, citing police complaints into LaBerge’s use of security cameras in youth locker rooms, his use of outdated gear and his allegedly autocratic leadership, among other things.
Sam Jackson, a long-time youth football and basketball coach who worked with the Dolphins from 2012 until last season, hoped that forming the Jr. Wolves would give parents a more inclusive, community-led option. He didn’t set out to create an “us versus them” dynamic, nor does he wish the Dolphins ill will, he said.
But the vitriol and politics that have seeped onto the field since he and his fellow coaches announced the Jr. Wolves, from members of the league and others in the community, has been “ugly,” he said.
“What destroys this sport of football which I love, what destroys it is that mentality that you’ve got to be aggressive, you’ve got to be physical — my way or the highway. If I can’t teach this game with life skills for how to better yourself as a person, I don’t want to teach this game. If we can create better people through this process, my job is done,” Jackson said.
The Dolphins’ empire
LaBerge formed the Dolphins youth football league in South Burlington in 1966, just six years before Congress would pass Title IX, a landmark law that changed the game in terms of providing equal opportunity for athletes.
The team clearly means everything to LaBerge.
His home next to Jaycee Park in South Burlington doubles as the Dolphins’ headquarters, complete with offices, a garage-turned-locker room and a memorial rock tucked under some trees honoring players who’ve died.
Team pictures dating to the 1960s, trophies, ball caps and kitschy memorabilia fill the walls of the front office floor to ceiling. One dimly lit corner feels almost like a shrine with its plethora of photographs — kids hug and climb on each other, toss a football or pose with LaBerge — and Dolphins’ jackets and T-shirts hang on the ceiling, tempting visitors to reach out and touch the cloth as they walk past.
The weight of 56 years of football feels heavy in that room. And it’s clear that a fraction of the community loves LaBerge fiercely. He points to a section of the Dolphins’ website featuring testimonials where former players opine about the lessons they learned and the value of hard work, discipline, friendship and respect, while others call LaBerge a “second father” and a role model.
Many players have lived with him over the years, LaBerge said, adding that many of them “basically became my children.”
“I don’t look at them as football players. I look at them as individuals. In the old days, I could tell you almost everybody’s name,” LaBerge said. “You could see the help it was doing for so many young people. I literally couldn’t walk away. It wasn’t about me, and it never has been about me.”
But while LaBerge’s clout, his business ties and his name recognition sit on a pedestal for some in the community, he has also weathered criticism from parents and other members of the youth football community who for years have alleged that his approach to coaching is outdated, unsafe and unwelcoming.
Safety and security cameras
Last October, LaBerge was the subject of a police complaint regarding security cameras in the Dolphins’ locker room. The complaint, made by a parent whose name is redacted, noted that LaBerge has two cameras in the locker room where youth change to protect his equipment which is “worth a lot of money,” and that “all the players and parents knew the cameras were there,” according to the South Burlington police report.
However, the complainant and another person whose name is redacted in the report argued they were not aware the cameras filmed the players while they dressed.
The police report also notes that two similar incidents have been reported to South Burlington police in previous years. Ultimately, police found no criminal activity and closed the case.
Some parents and coaches have complained about the helmets LaBerge uses for the Dolphins, which are slightly older than standard, but LaBerge argued that newer helmet models are too heavy for kids and that youth tackle football isn’t tackle intensive.
For Jackson, who has coached in the Greater Burlington area for over 20 years, the issue with the cameras and with the equipment are a big part of why he wanted to give aggrieved parents a different option.
“I know, as a parent myself, kid safety has to be the highest level of priority for me and whatever decisions I make, I keep that first,” Jackson said, adding that he did not feel that was the case at the Dolphins and when he offered constructive criticism, he was shot down.
“This is not a dictatorship. I don’t want to be a dictator. I want to listen; if there’s something wrong, let’s lean in and listen,” he said.
Jackson and the other coaches built the Jr. Wolves on the idea of fostering “community partnership,” with direct involvement from families and community stakeholders, he added.
One of LaBerge’s qualms with his former coaching staff and with some parents who have defected to the Jr. Wolves is that having parents involved with their kid’s team creates nepotism, he said.
“They’re so helicoptery, the parents. If you don’t give responsibilities to young people, how old are they going to be before they get responsibility?” he said.
He cited last season as an example, arguing that the parent involvement and a lack of knowledge on the coaches’ part hurt the Dolphins’ prowess, ultimately costing them the championship. As for the “helicopter” parents and the complaints he’s fielded about being too hard on kids, LaBerge argues that he teaches discipline and personal responsibility.
That’s what Dolphin PRIDE stands for, he said: personal responsibility for individual daily effort.
“They say there’s a lot of yelling and hollering in football, well yeah, there’s a lot of yelling and hollering in football,” LaBerge said.
But the wins and losses are secondary for Jackson, who argued the scoreboard does not matter if the kids do not feel safe. When he talks about safety, he doesn’t just mean shoulder pads and helmets, but the environment.
“As a Black male in South Burlington, I’m teaching Black and brown folks that you have opportunity, you can change the course of their life, you can do this,” he said, adding that when he’s brought up issues of equity and diversity to the league, he’s either been met with silence or again, shot down.
“I don’t have any bad wishes for them. If it works for them, it works for them. It’s not about them for me. It’s about having other options in the community. It’s not about picking sides,” Jackson said.
The league
At a board meeting in June, a majority of teams in the league voted to not allow the Jr. Wolves to join the league, confirmed league president Dave McAllister, who is also president of the Patriots youth football team in Fairfax and the Morrisville Basketball Association.
“Your parent group is free to form your own program and invite NVYFL teams to play against you. You will just not be covered under our blanket insurance policy until you are an official member. If you are able to establish yourselves as a program, it would perhaps persuade the league to approve you for next season,” McAllister wrote in an email to The Other Paper.
McAllister added that for parents who do not want their kids to play for the existing local team — the Dolphins, in this case — they must request permission to leave their local team and then must submit a waiver to play elsewhere. If the program does not grant their request, the parent can appeal to the league’s executive committee, he explained.
Only four teams out of at least 15 voted in favor of the new program, he wrote, but did not reply to a follow up question why.
Former president of the league Glen Cummings, who is affiliated with the Colchester Catamounts and used to coach with LaBerge, argued that part of the reason is because Jackson’s attempt to start a new team will deplete the Dolphins’ player pool.
“He destroyed any kind of reputation that the Dolphins had. He wants to win at all costs: that’s a fair way to sum up Sam Jackson,” Cummings said.
One of the league coaches in favor of the Jr. Wolves joining the league feels differently.
Steve McLaughlin, a coach for the Chittenden East Wolverine program, said he couldn’t speak to the “politics around all of this” but gave high praise to Jackson’s character and coaching impact on the community.
“I have known Sam Jackson for over 25 years, and I have seen the impact that he has had with the youth in the South Burlington and Burlington community for over 25 years and I know he has impacted so many young lives, especially youth without healthy adult role models in their lives,” he wrote in an email.
“He has been a father figure to so many kids over the years and a coach like that needs to be involved with our kids. Sam took over the Dolphins when their enrollment numbers were way down and he has returned them to one of the biggest programs in the state,” he wrote.
McLaughlin would have voted in favor of the Jr. Wolves joining the league, he said, but he was out of town and the other members did not accept his vote via email.
Football season approaches
August means the start of football for the Northern Vermont Youth Football League. At the Dolphins home base, LaBerge has a new set of coaches lined up for this season, many Dolphin alumni, and about 20 players signed up so far.
The Jr. Wolves won’t be playing tackle football with the Northern Vermont Youth Football League this season. But they will play in the NFL flag football program — they have six coaches so far and more in the pipeline, and about 38 players.
Jackson hopes that by the time kids are running around on the grass in a couple weeks, that people will remember what youth football is about.
Not politics, property or pride. Just kids having fun, tossing around a pigskin.
This story was updated 8/11/2022, to reflect that Steve McLaughlin was out of town at the time of the Northern Vermont Youth Football League meeting in June and therefore did not cast a vote as reported in the print edition of this article. Another update reflects Glen Cummings previous coaching experience with Rene Laberge.
