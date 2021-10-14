Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 2, Mount Mansfield 1: The South Burlington boys soccer team continued its run of solid play with a 2-1 victory over Mount Mansfield Saturday.
Sullivan “Sully” Beers and Alden Tebbetts each had a goal for the Wolves, while Tenzin Yeshi and Maximillian Bertmann combined to make five saves in goal.
With the win, South Burlington moves to 8-1-1.
The Wolves also captured a win on Wednesday, beating St. Johnsbury 4-2.
South Burlington scored three goals in the second half to pull away for the win.
Sumner Nenninger had a goal and two assists, while Beers, Jonas Miller and Adam Slamani each scored a goal.
Field hockey
South Burlington 1, Essex 0: South Burlington remained undefeated with a win over Essex on Saturday.
Sawyer Bailey scored with just over six minutes left in the third quarter for the Wolves. Izzy Redzic stopped 11 shots to earn the shutout.
The Wolves move to 10-0.
South Burlington also grabbed a win on Tuesday, beating CVU 2-1.
Reese Bailey and Abby Guenther scored in the win, while Redzik made 13 saves, including seven in the fourth quarter.
Boys’ golf
The South Burlington boys golf team traveled to Stowe on Wednesday to compete in the Division I qualifying tournament.
The Wolves shot 327 as a team to finish second and qualify for a spot in the Division I state tournament on Thursday at the Manchester Country Club.
Evan Marchessault scored a 80 to tie for 10th overall and as the top Wolves’ finisher for the day.
Girls’ golf
South Burlington’s Sage Bennett competed in the Division I girls golf state tournament on Thursday at the Dorset Field Club.
The Wolves lone representative scored a 99 to finish tied for fourth place in the individual competition.
