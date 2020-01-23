BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice 77, South Burlington 67: In a matchup of two of the top teams in Metro Division, South Burlington could not overcome Michel Ndayishimiye’s performance and fell to Rice on Monday night, Jan. 20.
Ndayishimiye scored 31 points for the Green Knights (8-1), while Mo Awayle added 20 points to help his high-scoring teammate.
Tyler Gammon and Khalon Taylor each had 20 points to pace the Wolves, who drop to 7-4 this season. Evan Parker (13 points) and James Taylor (10 points) also hit double-digits for South Burlington.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rice 2, South Burlington 0: Katie Buckley scored a goal in each of the first two periods and Rice shut out South Burlington on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Lyssa Tan stopped 23 saves for the Wolves, who move to 1-6.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rice 3, South Burlington 2: Cameron Kinsell scored with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to lift Rice to a win over South Burlington on Monday, Jan. 20.
Isaac Toupin and Ray Thibeault each had a goal for the Wolves, who dropped to 1-8-1. Ted Hopper stopped 27 shots in goal for South Burlington.
Jaden Duprey tallied twice for Rice (8-2) and Carson Barnes made 35 saves.
It was the second loss in three days for South Burlington, who fell to BFA-St. Albans 9-1 on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.
Will Hershberg had the lone goal for the Wolves, while Logan Riddle (eight saves) and Ted Hopper (17 saves) split time in net.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BFA-St. Albans 51, South Burlington 25: BFA-St. Albans pulled away for a 25-11 lead at halftime and did not look back in a win over South Burlington on Friday, Jan. 17.
Caitlyn Dasaro and Maren McGinn each had 13 points for the Comets, who pulled for a 36-18 lead after three quarters.
Gabi Ambrosino had nine points to pace the Wolves, who fall to 3-5.