Football
South Burlington-Burlington 38, Mount Mansfield 0: Quarterback Nick Kelly three for three touchdowns and the South Burlington-Burlington defense held Mount Mansfield scoreless in a win Friday night, Oct. 22, to end the season.
Kelly hit Amari Fraser (5-yard TD catch), Alec LeClair (27-yard TD catch) and Taysean Metz (34-yard TD catch) for touchdowns. Ahmed Diawara ran for an 8-yard touchdown and Sean LaBelle capped the scoring with an interception he ran back for another touchdown.
Armand Olteanu added a 20-yard field goal and went 5-for-5 on extra points.
The SeaWolves defense held the Mount Mansfield offense to just 53 yards from scrimmage.
The win secured the SeaWolves a spot in the upcoming Division I playoffs.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 6, South Burlington 1: The South Burlington boys’ soccer team gave up four goals in the first half and could not recover in a 6-1 loss to Champlain Valley Saturday, Oct. 23.
Parker Banas scored the lone goal for the Wolves on a penalty kick, while Maximilian Bertmann and Tenzin Yeshi combined to make eight saves.
With the loss, South Burlington finishes the year at 10-3-1.
Girls’ soccer
South Burlington 0, Burlington 0: The South Burlington girls’ soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a 0-0 tie agains Burlington Friday.
Mercedes Rozzi stopped seven shots to keep the sheet clean for the Wolves.
South Burlington finished with a 9-3-2 record.
Girls’ volleyball
Rice 3, South Burlington 0: The South Burlington girls’ volleyball dropped a close first set and then struggled to rebound in a loss to Rice Friday.
The Wolves lost the first set 27-25, then fell in the second set 25-13 and then the third set 25-16.
South Burlington finishes with a 6-8 record.
Field hockey
South Burlington 6, Rutland 0: The South Burlington field hockey team wrapped up an unbeaten regular season with a 6-0 win over Rutland on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Sam Crane and Abby Guenther each tallied twice for the Wolves, while Reese Bailey and Sabrina Brunet each scored once for South Burlington. South Burlington finishes with a 13-0-1 record — just a 1-1 tie with Mount Abraham keeping them from a perfect season.
Boys’ volleyball
Lyndon 3, South Burlington 2: South Burlington fell in a close match to wrap up the regular season with a loss in boys’ volleyball on Thursday.
Lyndon needed to go to a decisive fifth set to win the match over the Wolves.
South Burlington finishes the regular season with a 3-11 record.
