The 16th Kelly Brush Ride raised more than $825,000, setting a fundraising record for the event. The ride supports the Kelly Brush Foundation’s mission to improve the lives of those with spinal cord injury through sports and recreation.
The ride, which took place Sept. 11, highlighted the first female handcyclist successfully completing the 100-mile route that starts and ends in Middlebury. Starting in the predawn hours, Naomi Clark of Ashfield, Mass., handcycled for nearly 12 hours to complete the ride.
“Naomi’s spirit in tackling the route embodies the spirit of this year’s event,” executive director Edie Perkins said.
The event drew 942 in-person and virtual participants, including 47 handcyclists. Funds raised provide direct support for equipment that gets people with spinal cord injuries out enjoying the activities that enrich their lives, like skiing, basketball, cycling and tennis.
To date, the foundation has awarded more than 1,172 grants in 48 states for adaptive equipment through its active fund. The ride also supports the foundation’s ski racing safety program. Each year grants are awarded to ski clubs and racing programs for improving race course safety.
