This year’s Kelly Brush Ride raised more than $1 million for the first time ever and, as a result the Kelly Brush Foundation will be able to award $1 million in adaptive sports equipment grants this year.
“The direct impact of the generosity of our riders, supporters and sponsors can be seen in the fact that we reached a second record in the number of adaptive equipment grants we will be able to give,” said executive director Edie Perkins.
On Sept. 10 in Middlebury, more than 900 riders on 77 teams, along with 40 adaptive riders, participated in the ride.
“Hitting the $1 million mark for two key milestones —funds raised and grants awarded—really takes the foundation to the next level. This level of fundraising puts the Kelly Brush Ride among the top charity rides in the country,” said Kelly Brush, whose family started the foundation following a ski racing accident that left her paralyzed in 2006.
To date, the foundation has awarded more than 1,400 adaptive equipment grants to people in 49 states for adaptive equipment. The ride also supports the foundation’s ski racing safety program. Each year grants are awarded to nonprofit ski clubs and racing programs for improving race course safety. In 2022, the foundation awarded a record $120,000 in course improvement grants.
