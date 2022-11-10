Sunday, Oct. 30 at the state middle school state cross country meet in St. Albans, the Frederick Tuttle Middle School Boys tied for second place out of 44 teams and the girls team placed eighth out of 37 teams.
Most Popular
Articles
- After loss of son, Vallee family to fund long Covid research
- Stowe middle school principal quits
- Anthony Michael Rocchio
- Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics, Oct. 21-27
- Morristown Police Department statistics, Oct. 21-27
- Lamoille County Court report, week of Oct. 24
- In Jeffersonville: Woman connected to recent thefts arrested, police say
- Michael Gleed Lowe
- Stowe Police Department statistics, Oct. 23-29
- Man arrested in rash of larcenies, police say
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.