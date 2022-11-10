Middle school state cross country meet
Courtesy photo

Sunday, Oct. 30 at the state middle school state cross country meet in St. Albans, the Frederick Tuttle Middle School Boys tied for second place out of 44 teams and the girls team placed eighth out of 37 teams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.