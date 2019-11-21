During his freshman year of high school, Jack Ambrosino was one of two first-year students to make the varsity baseball team. He started to think the sport could take him places.
Now baseball will take him to the College of the Holy Cross where he will compete in Division I.
“I was one of the only freshman to make varsity in years and it sunk in that I could do this,” Ambrosino said. “I could play baseball at a high level.”
The pitcher and first baseman helped the Wolves gain an 11–4 record last season and a state championship in 2018.
He has verbally committed to the Crusaders and will sign his letter of intent on Thursday.
While Ambrosino’s plan for college ball began as a freshman, he started talking to top schools like Dartmouth, Brown and Johns Hopkins as a senior. He decided on Holy Cross as the blend of academics and athletics that he was looking for.
“I was really looking for a school that was going to challenge me academically and give me a chance to play baseball at a high level,” Ambrosino said. “As soon as I stepped on campus (at Holy Cross) I felt I could thrive there.”
The senior plans on pitching for the Crusaders, who finished with 22–32 record overall last season but a 15–10 record in the Patriot League. Holy Cross lost in the semfinals of the Patriot League playoffs last season.
“I am excited for the new competition, the new challenge of playing against experienced guys,” Ambrosino said. “I am excited to travel, playing against different teams.”
Before Ambrosino can turn his attention to Holy Cross, he has one more season with South Burlington.
“I am really excited to go out with the boys that I started my Little League career with,” Ambrosino said. “We have a senior–heavy team this year, I think we have a good shot at bringing home another state championship to South Burlington.”
With an experienced group, Ambrosino hopes to recover from last year’s quarterfinal exit from the postseason. He would like to recover the formula that won the team a title in his sophomore year.
“That’s probably our biggest goal (to win a state championship),” Ambrosino said. “Plus, just going out to play with each other, just enjoy our last year of it before we all head off our separate ways.”
The team will have to work through a tough Metro Division if they want to win about title, but that work is something that Ambrosino is not afraid of putting in.
He counts his hard work as the key to his success for the Wolves and, going forward, for Holy Cross.
“From my end of things, it was a work ethic,” Ambrosino said. “If you put your mind to something, you can do it.
Ambrosino will take things one step at a time, bringing home another Patriot League championship to Holy Cross. He said, “I am seeing where my baseball game will take me.”