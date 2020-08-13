Fans of high school athletics can breathe a little easier today, albeit masked.
Fall sports are officially allowed to take place this year after months of uncertainty around the high school season.
Last Friday, during his weekly COVID-19 press conference, Gov. Phil Scott announced that all fall sports could resume on Sept. 8, when schools open for students to return.
“Kids, coaches and parents should prepare themselves,” Scott said in his press conference. “Things will look much different, especially when it comes to high contact sports.”
The announcement came after months of speculation about whether or not the pandemic would derail yet another high school sports season after COVID-19 saw spring sports cancelled.
“I am excited to know that we are going to have a season,” Michael Jabour, the Director of Student Activities at South Burlington High School, said. “It will look different, but the fact that our kids will have an opportunity to compete, the kids need to have that.”
While students will return to the fields, the season will look differently for athletes who participate in football, field hockey, soccer, volleyball, cross-country, golf and bass fishing.
“Right now, its kind of overwhelming because we won’t know what to prepare for,” Jabour said. “Even though there are going to be a lot of challenges to plan for the season, knowing that we are going to try to have a season...we are going to give it a shot, we are going to our best.”
During a press conference with the governor on Tuesday, Vermont Principals’ Association Executive Director Jay Nichols announced that all athletes, coaches, referees and fans would have to wear mask - with the exception of cross-country runners.
All volleyball matches will have to be held outdoors, though practices can be held inside, and football will not be allowed to hold full-contact games, while practices, training sessions and low-contact scrimmages will be allowed. The VPA is also exploring a 7-on-7 touch football option.
“This is good news for SBHS student-athletes and coaches,” Jabour said after the Tuesday press conference. “The announcement means that we will have a fall season.”
Practices will be allowed to resume on Sept. 8 when schools return, but teams cannot begin games until their school enters Phase 3, with some other changes coming at that point.
“Now, myself, the athletic trainers, the school administration team, and coaches will have to be creative on how we will run practices, hold volleyball matches outside, and what a 7-on-7 touch football league will look like,” Jabour said. “With the season starting on Sept. 8, there is a lot of work that must be done.”
Jabour said that he and his team will come up with a plan to get the information out to coaches and athletes, which might include Zoom calls with teams and Q&A sessions.
The other wrench in the planning for high school sports is the South Burlington school budget - or rather the lack of one. Right now, the school does not know what the budget is for the upcoming school year and will have to wait for Tuesday’s budget vote before they can begin ordering needed equipment to monitor COVID-19.
“It’s hard to plan right now because we don’t know,” Jabour said.
While there are a lot of questions to be answered, Jabour is excited to get the fall season underway and the students back on the field.
“The message is the same that our governor has been saying, what our principal has been saying - continue to do the three Ws: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance so that we can have a season,” Jabour said.
