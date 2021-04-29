Baseball
South Burlington 5, Champlain Valley 4: South Burlington High School rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 5-4 win over Champlain Valley Union High School on Saturday, April 24.
Sully Beers scored the winning run and earned the win in relief on the mound. Luke Fitzgerald added two hits and a run, while Matt Campbell chipped in with a sac fly RBI.
With the win, the Wolves move to 3-0.
Boys’ lacrosse
South Burlington 17, Mount Anthony 3: The South Burlington boys lacrosse team welcomed Mount Anthony on Saturday and walked away with a win.
Bill Balkan led all scorer with eight goals for the Wolves (1-0), while Rex Jewell chipped in with four tallies.
Aaron Murakami added three goals and three assists for South Burlington.
Logan Riddle and Ethan Knoth combined to make eight saves in goal.
Girls’ lacrosse
South Burlington 14, Rice 6: South Burlington rebounded from a season-opening loss to beat Rice Memorial High School on Saturday in girls lacrosse.
Miranda Hayes had five goals for the Wolves, while Mercedes Rozzi and Ava Goyette each added a hat trick.
Sabrina Brunet, Sam Crane and Lindsey Booth each chipped in with one goal.
Greta Heldman stopped 15 shots to earn the win in goal.
