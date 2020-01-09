BOYS HOCKEY
Spaulding 5, South Burlington 2: The South Burlington boys hockey team continued their tough start to the season with a loss to Spaulding on Saturday.
The Wolves lost 5-2 in their first game since the winter break, dropping to 0-3-1 this season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Abraham 39, South Burlington 28: Chloe Johnston and Grace Haarvey both had double-doubles to lead Mount Abraham to a win over South Burlington on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Gabi Ambrosino had eight points for the Wolves, who fell to 2-3 with the loss. Maggie Scarpa and Miranda Hayes each added six points.
Johnston had 13 points and 10 steals for Mount Abraham and Harvey added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Middlebury 1, South Burlington 0: Middlebury scored the only goal of the game in the third period to hand South Burlington the loss of Saturday.
Ella Tucker scored for Middlebury and Lydia Deppman made 11 saves to earn the shutout.
Lyssa Tan stopped 25 shots in goal for South Burlington, who fell to 1-3.
On Thursday, South Burlington fell to Brattleboro 3-0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mount Mansfield 52, South Burlington 49: George Zelman hit the go-ahead basket with just under a minute to go and Mount Mansfield narrowly defeated South Burlington on Friday.
Evan Parker had 11 points to lead the Wolves, who fell to 4-3 with the loss. Tyler Gammon and Brett Bohlman both had 10 points for South Burlington.
Zelman had 10 points for the Cougars (2-2), while Connor Philbrick led all scorers with 25 points.
GYMNASTICS
South Burlington earned a win in high school gymnastics on Saturday in a dual meet with Harwood.
The Wolves finished with 96.8 while Harwood came in with 93.35.
Delana Cheney came in first place in the bars, beam, floor and all-around competition, while Lynn Russell was first in the vault competition.