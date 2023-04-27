Beginner, intermediate rides
• Saturday, May 6 — introductory ride for new riders. A 12-20 mile leisurely ride to teach new cyclists the rules of the road and how to ride in a group. Meet at 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot. Leader: John Bertelsen, 802-557-4633, jo.bertel@gmail.com.
• Saturday, May 20 — introductory ride for new riders. A 12-20 mile leisurely ride to teach new cyclists the rules of the road and how to ride in a group. Meet at 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot. Leader: Tim Pearson, (443) 745-0605, pearson.tim.j@gmail.com.
• Saturday, June 17 — introductory ride for new riders. A 12-20 mile leisurely ride to teach new cyclists the rules of the road and how to ride in a group. Meet at 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot. Leader: Amy Otten Amy Otten, 802-878-4070, amyotten@netscape.com.
• Saturday, June 24 — introductory ride for new riders. A 12-20 mile leisurely ride to teach new cyclists the rules of the road and how to ride in a group. Meet at 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot. Leader: John Bertelsen, 802-557-4633, jo.bertel@gmail.com.
Regular touring rides
• Sunday, May 7 — Kingsland Bay: 35-mile ride rolls from Shelburne through Charlotte to Kingsland Bay Park and back. The 51-mile ride heads toward Vergennes and climbs to Monkton Ridge, returning through Hinesburg and a 65-mile option heads into Huntington but will not have a leader. Meet at 9:15 a.m., Shelburne Shopping Park. Leader: Brian Howard, 802-304-0610, bjhowd@gmail.com. Social ride option: Donna Leban, 802-862-1901, donna.leban@gmail.com.
• Sunday, May 14 — Vergennes Voyager: 26-mile rolling or 39-mile flat to rolling rural ride running along Otter Creek to Middlebury. The longer ride heads toward Kingsland Bay State Park before heading south to Middlebury. Meets at 9:15 a.m., Vergennes Union High School. Leader: Diane Meyeroff, 802-495-8883, diane@thirdsectorassociates.com. Social ride option: Donna Leban 802-862-1901, donna.leban@gmail.com.
• Sunday, May 21 — Covered Bridges of Chittenden County: 23-, 30- and 36-mile ride through Shelburne and Charlotte with the longer ride going through Ferrisburgh. Possible food stops include the Old Brick Store in Charlotte or a convenience store in Ferrisburgh for the long ride. Visit up to four of the five covered bridges in Chittenden County. The Shelburne Covered Bridge and the Holmes, Sequin and Quinlan bridges in Charlotte. Meets at 9:15 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, Wheeler lot, South Burlington. Leader: Dorothy Pumo, 802-829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com. Social ride option: Donna Leban, 802-962-1901, donna.leban@gmail.com.
• Saturday, May 27 — Gravel Ride: Hinesburg-Buck-Gilman-Baldwin. A mostly gravel 20-mile ride traversing the back roads of Hinesburg with 1,604 feet vertical gain. Meets at 9:15 a.m. at the Hinesburg Elementary School off Route 116. Leader: Brian Howard, 802-304-0610, bjhowd@gmail.com.
• Sunday, May 28 — St. Albans Explorer: Light, rolling hills with beautiful views by the lake. A 35-mile ride to Kill Kare State Park and back. The 50-mile route continues to Swanton and back. Both rides can break for food at St. Albans Bay. Meets at 9:15 a.m. at the Georgia Park and Ride, Exit 18 off I-89. Leader: John Bertelsen, 802-557-4633, jo.bertel@gmail.com.
