GIRLS’ LACROSSE
(2) South Burlington 18, (10) Mount Mansfield 8: After a close game in the first half, South Burlington scored twice in the first minute of the second frame to pull away for a win over Mount Mansfield in the Division 1 girls’ lacrosse Friday.
Sam Crane led the Wolves with six goals and two assists, while Lindsey Booth (two assists) and Mercedes Rozzi each added two goals. Miranda Hayes, Sabrina Brunet, Lola DuBrul, Madie King-Thurber, Rachel Kelley and Ava Goyette each chipped in with a goal for South Burlington.
Grace Heldman made eight saves in goal.
South Burlington faced No. 3 Rutland in the Division 1 semifinals Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. after press time. The Wolves took on the Raiders in the regular season, with South Burlington getting the 14-8 win.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
(3) South Burlington 6, (6) St. Johnsbury 1: The South Burlington girls tennis team took out St. Johnsbury Thursday, June 3 in the Division I quarterfinals.
Izzy Partilo, Sage Bennett, Anna Bennett and Lilla Erdos all got wins for South Burlington in singles matches.
Emma Shedleur and Melissa Rosowsky won in No. 1 doubles, while Ranjani Sethuraman and Winnie Adamson won in No. 2 doubles.
The Wolves faced No. 2 Rutland on Tuesday after press time in the semifinals. South Burlington has not faced the Raiders this season.
South Burlington will look to advance to their eighth Division 1 finals. The Wolves have lost the previous five, all to Champlain Valley, which was knocked out in the quarterfinals.
GIRLS’ ULTIMATE FRISBEE
(4) Champlain Valley 9, (5) South Burlington 4: The South Burlington girls ultimate frisbee team fell to No. 4 Champlain Valley last Thursday in the Division I quarterfinals.
The Wolves finish the season with a 4-9 record.
Champlain Valley moved on to face No. 1 Montpelier in the semifinals on Monday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
(3) Burr and Burton 12, (6) South Burlington 4: Nicky Miceli found the back of the net five times and dished out an assist to help Burr and Burton to a win over South Burlington in the Division I boys’ lacrosse quarterfinals on Saturday.
Will Hershberg and Rex Jewell tallied twice for the Wolves, who got 13 saves from Evan Knoth in the losing effort.
With the loss, South Burlington finishes the season with a 12-4 record. It is the second year in a row that the Bulldogs have beat the Wolves in the postseason.
Burr and Burton advances to face No. 2 Woodstock in the Division 1 semifinals.
BOYS’ TENNIS
(4) Middlebury 4, (12) South Burlington 3: The South Burlington boys tennis team nearly pulled off the upset in the Division I boys tennis quarterfinals last Friday.
Sriram Sathuraman got a two-set win in No. 1 singles for the Wolves, Pierce Goslovich got another in No. 2 singles and Chris Bialas needed just two sets to get a win in No. 3 singles.
Vihit Gupta pushed Middlebury’s Abel Anderson to a third set tiebreaker but could not pull it off in the loss.
Middlebury also swept the doubles matches to help clinch the win.
South Burlington finished the season with a 6-8 record.
BASEBALL
Champlain Valley 9, (8) South Burlington 5: Top-seed Champlain Valley pulled away in the second inning to beat South Burlington in the Division I baseball quarterfinals last Friday.
The Redhawks scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning to put space between them and the Wolves on the scoreboard.
Oliver Pudvar got the win, pitching four innings and allowed no runs on two runs and striking out six batters.
Evan LaMothe was 2-for-3 at the plate for South Burlington, while Andrew Bouffard added a run and an RBI.
The Wolves finished the season with a 9-7 record.
BOYS ULTIMATE FRISBEE
(2) Mount Mansfield 15, (3) South Burlington 11: The South Burlington boys’ ultimate frisbee team fell in the Division I semifinals on Tuesday, June 1 in Jericho.
The Cougars beat the Wolves 15-11 to advance to the Division 1 championship.
South Burlington finished the season with a 12-3 record and advanced to the Division 1 semis for the first time, in just the second season of the sport.
TRACK AND FIELD
The South Burlington boys’ and girls’ track and field team competed in the Division I state championship meet at Burlington High School last Saturday.
Minelle Sarfo-Adu won individual medals in the long jump and the triple jump for the Wolves.
Vaughn Larkin and Yoni Gebreselasie were the top finishers on the boys’ side, both coming in third place. Larkin was third in the triple jump and Gebreselasie was third in the 400 meter race.
