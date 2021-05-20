SOFTBALL
South Burlington 14, Champlain Valley 3: Tori Smith went 3-for-4 from the plate, had four RBIs and scored three runs to help South Burlington win over Champlain Valley Saturday.
Emily Borrazzo pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out nine. Taylor Arnold and Sofia Richland each added three runs and an RBI, while Emma Stevens drove in three runs.
The Wolves move to 7-2 this season.
It was the second in a row for South Burlington, who beat the Redhawks 6-2 Thursday.
Borrazzo, who struck out 18 batters, also got the win in that matchup and hit a home run. Richland added a run and two RBIs, while Tori Smith drove in two.
BASEBALL
Champlain Valley 12, South Burlington 3: The Champlain Valley baseball team erupted for 10 runs over the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for the win over South Burlington Saturday.
Andre Bouffard went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Sully Beers scored two runs and Matt Campbell added an RBI.
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Burlington 14, Rutland 8: A six-point game for South Burlington’s Sam Crane helped the Wolves take out Rutland Saturday.
Miranda Hayes and Sabrina Brunet each added a hat trick for South Burlington (7-2). Rachel Kelley had two goals, while Mercedes Rozzi (one goal, two assists) and Lindsey Booth (one goal, one assist) also got on the scoresheet.
Greta Heldman had eight saves in goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
South Burlington 5, Burlington 2: The South Burlington girls tennis team continued its solid start to the season with a 5-2 victory over Burlington.
Izzy Partilo (No. 2 singles), Sage Bennett (No. 3 singles) and Anna Bennett (No. 4 singles) each earned wins to put the Wolves in control of the match on Thursday.
Emma Shedleur and Melissa Rosowsky teamed up for a straight set win in No. 1 doubles and Tenzin Tselha and Winnie Adamson combined for a win in No. 2 doubles.
The Wolves are now 5-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
South Burlington 24, Burlington 3: An offensive outburst from the South Burlington boys lacrosse team led to a win over Burlington Friday.
Ben Leonard had six goals and three assists for the Wolves, who move to 7-3.
Will Hershberg added five goals and three assists for South Burlington, while Will Bruns netted a hat trick and Aaron Murakami chipped in with two goals and two assists.
Evan Knoth had seven saves.
TRACK AND FIELD
The South Burlington track and field teams hosted an event Satuday, with the home team earning fourth place finishes in both the boys and girls team competition.
On the boys side, Aidan Parascando (first) and Vaughn Larkin (second) came in one-two on the javelin for the top finish for the Wolves. Aidan Lybarger finished first in the discus and Ogyen Anak came in first in the shotput to round out the strong showing in the field events.
Patrick Sweeny was the top track finisher for South Burlington, coming in second in the 800-meter race.
On the girls side, McKenna Sweet, Sylva Burkman, Natalle Meiler and Minelle Sarfo-Adu combined to win the 4x100 meter relay for South Burlington, while Sarfo-Adu also came in first in the triple jump event.
