GIRLS’ LACROSSE
South Burlington 17, Burlington 3: The South Burlington girls’ lacrosse team won its seventh game in a row, beating Burlington 17-3 Saturday.
Sam Crane had five points (two goals and three assists) to help pace the offence, while Lindsey Booth added a hat trick. Mercedes Rozzi (two assists), Lola Dubrul and Abby Guenther each tallied twice for the Wolves, who move to 10-2.
Rachael Kelley, Miranda Hayes, Mia Angwin, Sabrina Brunet, Madie King-Thurber and Catie Collins each added a goal for South Burlington, while Greta Heldman stopped four shots.
The Wolves also got a win on Thursday, defeating Essex 13-7.
Booth had six goals for South Burlington, while Crane had four goals and two assists. Heldman made nine saves.
SOFTBALL
Missisquoi 4, South Burlington 1: South Burlington suffered its first loss in four games, giving up three runs in the fifth inning to fall to Missisquoi on Saturday.
Miah Lafayette had two hits for the Wolves, who fall to 8-3. Emily Borrazzo took the loss despite striking out 18 batters.
BOYS’ TENNIS
South Burlington 6, Rice 1: The South Burlington boys’ tennis team swept the singles matches over Rice on Saturday.
Sriram Sethuram, Pierce Goslovich, Chris Bialas, James Bialas and Will Bradley all got straight-set wins for the Wolves, who move to 4-6.
Rice got its lone win in the No. 1 doubles match, while South Burlington won on a forfeit in the No. 2 doubles match.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Burlington 7, Rice 0: The South Burlington girls’ tennis team continued its winning ways with a victory over Rice, its fifth in a row.
Rayna Brosseau, Izzy Partilo, Sage Bennett, Ranjani Sethuraman and Emma Shedleur all got wins in singles matches for the Wolves (7-1).
Melissa Rosowsky and Ivy Howard came out on top in the first doubles match, while Annabella Bond and Ella Maynard won the second doubles match.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Champlain Valley 18, South Burlington 11: The South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team faltered in a loss to undefeated Champlain Valley on Friday.
Will Hershberg paced the South Burlington offense with seven goals, while Ryan Sweet dished out four assists. Will Bruns, Ben Leonard, Aaron Murakami and Bill Balkan each had a goal for the Wolves (7-5).
Evan Knoth stopped nine shots in a losing effort.
BASEBALL
South Burlington 4, Spaulding 3: The South Burlington baseball team plated two runs in the sixth inning to come back over Spaulding Thursday.
Sully Beers (RBI) scored the tying run, while Shane Burke came around to score the eventual game winner for the Wolves (7-5). Ray Cheung had a double and an RBI and Nick Kelly added an RBI.
Ethan Moore got the win in relief, allowing an earned run in three innings of work.
TRACK AND FIELD
The South Burlington boys and girls track and field teams traveled to the D.G. Weaver Athletic Complex at Burlington.
The boys team finished in eighth place and the girls came in fifth.
On the boys side, Patrick Sweeny came in third in the 800-meter and Mathias Nevin was right behind in fourth. Sean Boyer got a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles for the Wolves, while Carter Higgins came in fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.
On the girls side, South Burlington got some top finishes in the field events to help them to a fifth place showing.
Gwen Willard was first in the triple jump, while Nora Clear came in second in high jump and Minelle Sarfo-Adu came in second in discus.
Sierra Fisher took second in the 1500-meter race, Jane Kakalec came in third in the 800-meter race and McKenna Sweet was third in the 200 meter. In the 100-meter, Minelle Sarfo-Adu (second place), Sylvia Burkman (third) and Natalie Meiler (fourth) all came in top five for South Burlington.
