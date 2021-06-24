The South Burlington girls’ lacrosse team waited a long time to defend its 2019 Division I state title.
First, they watched as a pandemic ruined their chances of a spring season last year and robbed them of a chance to play.
Next, as they entered into the season with just four returning players, they watched as other teams took the spotlight with undefeated starts to the year.
Then, after finding their game toward the end of the regular season and advancing to the state championship game, they sat and waited as weather delayed their title match to Wednesday, June 16.
“We hadn’t played in eight days, which sometimes can be concerning, but I think they were just so ready to finally get to play,” said South Burlington coach Anjie Soucy.
Is it any surprise that the Wolves came out swinging in the opening minutes against BFA-St. Albans?
South Burlington scored four goals in the first five minutes of the game en route to a 17-6 victory to capture the state title — the program’s second in a row.
“We only had four returning players, so I knew it was definitely going to be a huge learning curve coming in,” Soucy said. “But I also felt like we had a lot of just multi-sport athletes that are coachable and work hard and I felt like we just need time and to gain a better understanding of lacrosse.
“It all just came together at the end.”
The team’s four returning players — captains Lindsay Booth and Sam Crane, as well as Mercedes Rozzi and Madie King-Thurber — were all key players in the championship, stepping up to provide what experience they could to a young group.
“All four of them were just great this year and they all kind of chipped in and kind of took on the leadership roles,” Soucy said. “They all just stepped up huge.”
Crane had four goals and two assists, while Rozzi added a hat trick and Booth tallied two goals for South Burlington, while King-Thurber was an anchor on the defensive side of the field.
Miranda Hayes scored five goals and dished out an assist for the Wolves and Ava Goyette chipped in with two goals.
While three of the group’s returning players provided experience on offense, the defense and goaltending was built on the fly. Soucy said that goaltender Greta Heldman (eight saves) had not played in net since middle school and her defensive front took some time to find their game.
“Mia Angwin, Katie O’Hara and Abby Guenther, and then Greta Heldman as our goalie, I mean, those kids, their learning curve of lacrosse and what they did was 100 percent a key factor in our success,” the coach said. “They had a ton to learn, but we broke stuff down to bare bones basics and they just kept getting better at it.”
The lack of varsity playing time led to some growing pains for the Wolves early in the season, as they dropped their first game and watched as Rutland and Burr and Burton raced out to fast starts. But the team continued to improve and after defeating the Raiders in the playoffs — BFA-St. Albans dispatched top-seed Burr and Burton in an upset in the semifinals — the group found a spot in the championship game.
“We had some COVID stuff, we had injuries, we had commitments to other sports going on. It took us a while before we were a hundred percent,” Soucy said. “We had kids stepping up, young kids stepping up big time and starting games. The kids just hung in there until we could get everybody back.”
Now that the group has a state championship and only loses two seniors to graduation, Soucy has high hopes for next year’s South Burlington team.
“It’s exciting,” the longtime coach said. “We’ll just take what we got and go with it.”
