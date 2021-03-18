The South Burlington girls’ hockey team finished the regular season with a two-game winning streak.
The Wolves topped Middlebury 4-3 on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season. Sabrina Brunet had two goals to lead South Burlington, who jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two periods.
Catie Collins and Hope Brunet each added a goal, while Taylor Tobrocke stopped 21 shots to earn the win in goal.
With the win, South Burlington finished the regular season with a 4-4 record and earned the No. 4 seed in the Division II state tournament.
The Wolves will open the tournament against No. 5 Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Cairns Arena.
The CVU-MMU girls co-op team finished with a 3-4-1 record and lost the final three games of the regular season, but has yet to face South Burlington this season.
