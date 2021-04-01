Last season, the South Burlington girls’ hockey team won just one game.
This year, the Wolves came within one win of a state championship.
South Burlington’s postseason run came to end on Wednesday, March 24, when the Wolves fell to Middlebury 2-1 in the Division II state championship game.
The Wolves finished with a 6-5 record and the team’s third runner-up trophy.
The game saw plenty of back-and-forth action to open, with both team getting quality looks at goal.
But Middlebury struck first, finding the opening goal with just over six minutes remaining in the first period.
Audrey Schnoor fired a wrist shot on net that found its way through traffic and into the back of the net.
South Burlington responded though, grabbing the tying goal in the second period to make it 1-1.
A scramble in front of Middlebury goalie Abby Hodsden (26 saves) saw the loose puck pop out to Jordan LaRose, who potted it for the goal. Hope Brunet added an assist on the play for the Wolves.
Channing Brush was able to break the tie for Middlebury, getting a tip on a Schnoor shot from the point that found its way into the back of the net with just over seven minutes remaining in the game.
Taylor Trobocke stopped 26 shots in goal for the Wolves, which had nine first-year players on the team and well set up for future runs.
