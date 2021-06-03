SOFTBALL
South Burlington 7, BFA-St. Albans 3: Emily Borrazzo hit a two-run home run to help South Burlington overtake softball powerhouse BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
Borrazzo also pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out 13. Taylor Arnold was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Tori Smith added an RBI double.
The Wolves finished the regular season with a 10-3 record and earned the No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs.
BASEBALL
BFA-St. Albans 6, South Burlington 4: Christian Vallee turned in key performances on the mound and at the plate to help BFA-St. Albans beat South Burlington Friday.
Luke Fitzgerald was 3-for-4 for the Wolves and Shane Burke added a triple. Evan LaMoth took the loss for South Burlington.
Vallee pitched a complete game for the Bobwhites, allowing four runs on 13 hits, and drove in one run and scored two runs.
South Burlington wrapped up the regular season with a 8-6 record and the No. 8 seed in the Division 1 playoffs.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Essex 13, South Burlington 6: The South Burlington boys’ lacrosse fell in its final game of the regular season to Essex on Friday.
Will Balkan had four goals to pace the Wolves, who finished the season with a 9-6 record. Rex Jewell tallied twice and Aaron Murakami dished out three assists.
Evan Knoth had 17 saves in a losing effort.
The Wolves earned the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 Burr and Burton in the Division I quarterfinals on Saturday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
South Burlington 14, Champlain Valley 6: The South Burlington girls’ lacrosse finished the season on a nine-game winning streak with a win over Champlain Valley Thursday.
Sam Crane had four goals and two assists for the Wolves, who finished the season with a 12-2 record. Mercedes Rozzi had a hat trick, while Miranda Hayes tallied twice. Lola DuBrul, Ava Goyette and Rachel Kelley each added a goal.
Greta Heldman stopped five shots to earn the win.
South Burlington earned the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 playoffs.
TRACK AND FIELD
The South Burlington track and field teams compete in the Essex Invitational on Saturday, their final full meet before the Division I state championship Saturday, June 5.
On the boys’ side, South Burlington’s top finisher was Ogyen Anak, who came in fourth place in the shot put. Vaughn Larkin came in fifth place in the triple. Patrick Sweeney was sixth in the 800 meters, while Carter Higgins came in seventh in the 300-meter hurdles. Silas O’Brien finished in 10th place in the 3000 meters.
On the girls’ side, Minella Sarfo-Adu was the top finisher with a second place in the triple jump. Sierra Fisher came in seventh in the 3000-meter race and Holly Margulius was right behind in eighth place.
Mia Carmolli came in ninth in 300-meter hurdles and Cassie Scarpa was seventh in the long jump.
