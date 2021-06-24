Here are the upcoming tours of the Green Mountain Bicycle Club thegmbc.com:
• Gravel Ride: Presidential Pedaling: Saturday, July 10, 9:15 a.m. Ride past the birthplace of President Chester Arthur on a rolling loop through Fairfield and Bakersfield on gravel and quiet paved roads. Meet at Chester’s Bakery, Route 36, Fairfield. Leader: Russ Ford, 777-9664, russell.f.ford@gmail.com and John Zelig, 324-4063, jzeligvt@gmail.com.
• Upper Valley Weekend: Randolph Ridge Runner: Saturday, July 10, 9:15 a.m. A
figure eight through different parts of the Upper Valley, including a visit to Brookfield and its famous floating bridge, 43 and 48 miles. Meet at South Royalton Green. Leaders: Pat Stabler and Tom Evers, 781-929-9085, everstab@verizon.net.
• Upper Valley Weekend: Pomfret Pedaling: Sunday, July 11, 9 a.m. 50-mile ride along the White River through Pomfret, Barnard and Silver Lake. Meet at South Royalton Green. Leader: Bryan Harrington, 282-7647, alpinefogman@yahoo.com.
• Champlain Bridge Ride: Sunday, July 11, 8:45 a.m. 43- and 55-mile loops. Meet at Vergennes Union High School. Leader: John Bertelsen, 864-0101, jo.bertel@gmail.com.
• Not Quite Quebec: Sunday, July 18, 8:45 a.m. 51- and 64-mile options on low traffic roads near the Canadian border. The route crosses Missisquoi and travels along the shore of Lake Carmi. Meet at Tractor Supply Company, exit 20 off I-89. Leader: Dave Merchant, 825-3808, dpierchand@comcast.net.
• Waitsfield and Waterfalls: Sunday, July 25, 8:45 a.m. Enjoy a scenic tour through Waitsfield and Warren with a visit to Moss Glen Falls south of Warren. 35- and 60-miles. Meet at Waitsfield Elementary School, Route 100. Leader: Brian Howard, 304-0610, bjhowd@gmail.com.
All rides begin 15 minutes after the meeting time. All riders should carry basic tools, including a pump or carbon dioxide cartridge, tire levers and a spare tube or patch kit.
Social rides are more leisurely versions of the mapped ride — usually the shorter route — with longer food breaks. Always contact the ride leader before the ride to make sure those versions of the ride are taking place.
For rules of the road or membership information, go to thegmbc.com, where a detailed calendar lists the group’s rides with contacts for ride leaders. thegmbc.com.
