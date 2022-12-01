Enza Ruggerio, 10, of South Burlington, won first place for girls in this year’s Brazilian jujitsu kids Kumite tournament for her belt, age and weight class on Nov. 12.
In addition, Enza was awarded the Best Female Competitor for the tournament. She trains in Williston at Vermont Brazilian Jujitsu Academy under head instructor Julio Cesar “Foca” Fernandez.
