Field hockey
South Burlington 3, Bellows Falls 0: South Burlington beat Bellows Falls 3-0 on Friday, Sept. 8, to move to 2-0 early in the season.
Sabrina Brunet had a goal and an assist to pace the Wolves offense, while Elise Knoth and Lily O’Brien each added a goal.
Amber Rousseau made two stops in goal in the shutout.
Football
Essex 28, South Burlington-Burlington 12: The South Burlington-Burlington coop football team lost to Essex on Sunday, Sept. 10.
After the weather pushed the game to Sunday afternoon, the SeaWolves surrendered an early first-quarter touchdown and then fell behind 21-6 before halftime.
Boys’ golf
The boys team got a win to open its season at Vermont National on Wednesday.
Sawyer Bond and Teddy Maynard each finished with a score of 40 to lead the Wolves, while Evan Marchessault came in with a 41. Jack McDougall scored a 42 and Trey Smith had a 48 to round out the South Burlington team.
Cross country
The South Burlington cross country teams headed to Hard’ack Recreation Area Saturday, Sept. 9, for the Burlington Invitational, with the girls coming in third place and the boys finishing in seventh.
Paige Poirier was the top finisher for the Wolves, coming in fifth place in the girls’ race. Maggie Clark came in 12th, while Marina Fihser was 17th for South Burlington.
Regina Palmer was 21st and Callie Boyer was 23rd to round out the top finishers.
On the boys’ side, Austin Simone was the top finisher, coming in eighth place overall. Sky Valin came in 17th, while Odin Cloutier finished 22nd. Will Schaefer (42nd) and Dan Jackson (43rd) were the fourth and fifth place runners for the Wolves.
Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 1, Burr & Burton 0: South Burlington needed overtime to beat Burr and Burton in high school boys’ soccer on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Hammad Ali scored with three seconds left in the first OT period to lift the Wolves. Ian Henderson earned an assist on the game-winning goal.
Oliver Payson stopped six shots on goal to earn the shutout and the win.
Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: The girls fell in straight sets to Champlain Valley on Saturday to take the loss.
CVU took the first set 25-9, the second 25-19 and the third 25-15.
