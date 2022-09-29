Field hockey
South Burlington 5, Mount Abraham 1: The South Burlington field hockey team moved to 4-1-1 with a win over Mount Abraham Thursday.
Ella Maynard paved the way for the Wolves with two goals and one assist and Sabrina Brunet added one goal and one assist. Ava Goyette and Sawyer Bailey each chipped in with a goal.
Kayla Kim had an assist and Izzy Redzic made four saves for South Burlington.
Girls' soccer
Champlain Valley 2, South Burlington 1 (OT): Champlain Valley scored late in regulation to force overtime and then scored the game winner in the extra session to beat South Burlington on Friday, Sept 21.
Rachael Kelley scored to give the Wolves the lead, but CVU scored on a penalty kick with seconds remaining in the second half to force the game into overtime.
The Redhawks scored five minutes into OT to get the win in a rematch of last year’s Division I title game.
Alisa McLean and Taylor Desjardin teamed up to make 10 saves in goal for the Wolves, who fall to 3-2-1.
Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 1, Mount Mansfield 0: South Burlington scored in the first half and held off Mount Mansfield for a win in high school boys’ soccer.
Evan Richardson had the goal for the Wolves, while Andrew Chandler stopped five shots to earn the shutout.
South Burlington moves to 5-1.
Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: Champlain Valley took three straight sets over South Burlington to get the win on Wednesday.
The Wolves move to 0-4 with the loss.
Football
Colchester 12, South Burlington-Burlington 7: The South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team scored late in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback in a loss to Colcester on Thursday, Sept 22.
Sam Parris had a 2-yard touchdown rush for the SeaWolves’ lone score. A late interception by the Colchester defense sealed the loss.
The SeaWolves drop to 0-4.
