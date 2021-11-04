Field hockey
No. 1 South Burlington 4, No. 8 Mount Mansfield 1: South Burlington continued its unbeaten run and advanced to the Division I field hockey semifinals with a win over No. 8 Mount Mansfield Friday, Oct. 29, in the quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Wolves scored two times in the first half and then twice more in the second half to pull away for a win.
Sawyer Bailey had a goal and an assist, while Sam Crane, Abby Guenther and Hope Brunet each chipped in with a goal.
Izzy Redzic made one save to earn the win in goal.
South Burlington now advances to face No. 4 Champlain Valley on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the semifinals. The two teams met twice during the regular season, with the Wolves getting the edge in both games, 4-2 and 2-1.
Girls’ soccer
No. 6 South Burlington 2, No. 3 Burlington 1: Some late game dramatics kept the ending exciting but the South Burlington girls’ soccer teamed pulled off the upset over No. 3 Burlington Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Division I quarterfinals.
Rachel Kelley scored twice for the Wolves, once to tie the game at 1 in the first half and then again to put South Burlington on top early in the second half.
Controversy struck in the final minutes of the game when a free kick from Burlington hit the crossbar and bounced directly down. The referees ruled that the ball did not cross the line — signaling no goal — and South Burlington held on for the win.
Elsa Ostby and Gabby Pembroke each had an assist for the Wolves and Mercedes Rozzi stopped seven shots, including a key punch that sent the ball off the crossbar in the controversial no-goal call.
No. 6 South Burlington will take on No. 2 Colchester on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the D-I semifinals, looking to pull off another upset and advance to their second straight state final.
The Wolves and Lakers battled to a 1-1 tie midway through the regular season, their only matchup this year.
Boys’ soccer
No. 2 South Burlington 5, No. 10 Brattleboro 1: The second-seeded South Burlington boys’ soccer team took care of business in its Division I quarterfinal matchup with No. 10 Brattleboro Saturday.
Sumner Nenninger scored two goals and dished out two assists in the win for the Wolves, while Adam Slamani tallied twice and added an assist. Sullivan Beers chipped in with a goal and Hammah Ali and Ayoob Musanovic each had an assist.
Tenzin Yeshi made four saves in goal for South Burlington.
The Wolves move on to face No. 11 Mount Mansfield in the D-I semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 3 after press time. The Cougars are coming off an upset of No. 3 Champlain Valley in the quarterfinals.
The two teams met twice in the regular season with South Burlington earning the narrow win in both matches, 1-0 and 2-1.
