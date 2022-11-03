Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 2, Burr and Burton 0: The top-seeded South Burlington boys’ soccer team advanced to the Division I semifinals with a 2-0 win over No. 9 Burr and Burton Oct. 29.
Evan Richardson scored early in the first half to put the Wolves in the driver’s seat and Jackson Adams added another goal late in the game to seal the quarterfinal win.
Andrew Chandler stopped two shots in the shutout.
South Burlington played No. 5 Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m., after press time.
The Hornets advanced to the semis in dramatic fashion, beating No. 4 Mount Anthony in a shootout. South Burlington beat Essex in both regular season matchups, winning the first 2-1 and the second 3-1.
If the Wolves win, they will advance to their second straight DI title game. They lost to Essex in the finals last season.
Field hockey
South Burlington 3, Burlington 1: A hat trick from Sabrina Brunet sent the South Burlington field hockey team to a 3-1 win over Burlington in DI quarterfinals Oct. 28.
Brunet’s three-goal effort helped the Wolves advance to the semifinals for the third year in a row. Miranda Hayes added an assist and Izzy Redzic made five saves in goal.
No. 2 South Burlington (12-2-1) now faces No. 3 Essex in the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after the newspaper went to press.
The Hornets handed the Wolves one of their two losses during the regular season, beating South Burlington 1-0 toward the end of the regular season.
South Burlington will look to get a measure of revenge and advance to the title game and capture its second straight state championship.
Boys’ volleyball
South Burlington 3, Mount Mansfield 2: The fifth-seeded South Burlington boys volleyball team battled it out with No. 4 Mount Mansfield in quarterfinals Oct. 28.
The Wolves lost the first and second sets but finished 25-14 and 25-15 in the third and fourth sets to force a fifth, where the boys won the deciding set 15-9.
South Burlington now advances to face top-seed Burlington in the semis. The 13-2 Seahorses beat the Wolves in straight sets in both of their regular season meetings.
If the Wolves pull off the upset, they would advance to the program’s first final and face the winner of No. 2 Champlain Valley and No. 3 Essex.
