Girls’ soccer
South Burlington 8, Milton 0: The offense was in midseason form for the South Burlington girls’ soccer team as it opened the season with a win over Milton on Saturday.
Ava Hamme tallied twice for the Wolves (1-0), while Josie Oliveira had a three-point effort — one goal and two assists. Madison King-Thurber, Rachel Kelley, Oakley Machanic, Elsa Ostby and Anna Bennett each added a goal.
South Burlington scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the game to get the season started.
Cross Country
Sierra Fisher was the top finisher for the South Burlington cross country teams as they competed at the Essex Invitational on Saturday.
Fisher came in fourth place on the girls’ side to help the Wolves to a fourth-place finish.
Sky Valin was the top finisher for the boys, coming in ninth to help South Burlington to fourth in team competition.
Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 5, Harwood 0: Sumner Nenninger paced the offensive effort for the South Burlington boys’ soccer team as it opened the season with a win Friday afternoon.
Nenninger had four of the Wolves’ five tallies, while Yonathan Gebreselaise added the team’s other goal. Jonas Miller added three assists and Maxmillian Bertmann made four saves to earn the win in goal.
Football
Champlain Valley 35, South Burlington-Burlington 14: Turnovers hurt the South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team in a season-opening loss to Champlain Valley Union High School Saturday.
Cole Woodland had a 26-yard touchdown catch and Alec LeClair added a 45-yard touchdown catch for the SeaWolves, who gave up an 14-0 lead to CVU.
The SeaWolves fumbled the ball inside the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, which led to Champlain’s final touchdown and doomed any dreams of a comeback.
Field hockey
South Burlington 2, Rice 0: The South Burlington field hockey team opened the fall season with a 2-0 win over Rice Friday. Catherine White and Abby Guenther (one assist) each scored a goal for the Wolves (1-0), with Mia Angwin adding an assist. Izzy Redic stopped 12 shots in goal to earn the shutout. Kelli Cieplicki made five saves in a losing effort for Rice.
Boys’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 1: South Burlington narrowly lost the fourth set and had to settle for a 3-1 loss to Champlain Valley Friday. The Redhawks captured the first two sets 25-6 and 25-13 to grab a lead over South Burlington. The Wolves responded with a 25-15 victory in the third set but dropped the fourth 24-26 to take the loss.
Girls’ golf season preview
Coach: Ryan Nevin
Key returnees: Sage Bennett, senior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls golf team have very little match experience coming into the 2021 season. In fact, Sage Bennett is the only player with experience on the team. But what experience it is — the senior finished second in the state tournament in 2020.
In order to take advantage of Bennett’s senior season, the Wolves are looking to build up the team and get the group ready for match play.
“Our goal is to get as many golfers match-ready as possible,” said coach Ryan Nevin. “They’re a fun and hard-working bunch and we should get there by season’s end.”
