Cross country
The South Burlington boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both raced to fifth place finishes at the Vermont cross-country state championships Saturday at Thetford Academy.
Sierra Fisher was the top finisher for the Wolves, coming in fifth place in the girls’ race. Paige Poirier followed behind her teammate, coming in 14th place. Maggie Clark came in 42nd, Marina Fisher was 47th and McKenna Cannon came in 52nd place.
On the boys’ side, Sky Valin was the top finisher with a 12th place result. Patrick Sweeney came 17th place, Vaughn Larkin followed in 18th and Dylan Palmer came in 20th. Silas O’Brien rounded out the top five with a 28th place finish.
Football
No. 1 Rutland 21, No. 8 South Burlington-Burlington 0: A late season winning streak came to an end in the first game of the playoffs for the South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team.
The SeaWolves took on the top seed on Friday night and struggled to find the end zone.
Amari Fraser led team with 106 rushing yards. The SeaWolves finished the season with a 3-5 record.
Rutland scored once in the first half, then again to open the second half. An interception that was returned for a touchdown capped the scoring for the Raiders.
Boys’ volleyball
No. 2 Essex 3, No. 7 South Burlington 1: The South Burlington boys’ volleyball team tried to mount a late comeback but fell short in a loss to Essex Saturday in the Division I quarterfinals.
Essex jumped out to a one-set lead after narrowly winning the first set, 25-22. But a quick 25-16 win in the second set put the Hornets firmly in control.
South Burlington came back to get a win in the third, 25-20, but Essex closed out the win with a 25-13 victory in the fourth set.
The Wolves wrapped up the season with a 5-11 record.
Girls’ volleyball
No. 9 Montpelier 3, No. 8 South Burlington 2: The South Burlington girls’ volleyball team battled with No. 9 Montpelier on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the Division I playdowns.
The two teams traded tight sets before Montpelier emerged the winner after a fifth set tiebreaker.
The Wolves won the first set 25-18, then watched the Solons pull ahead with wins in sets two and three (31-29 and 25-20). South Burlington forced the match to a fifth set with a 27-25 win in the fourth.
Montpelier won the decisive fifth set 17-15 to advance to the quarterfinals.
South Burlington finished the season with a 6-9 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.