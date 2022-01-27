Boys’ hockey
Essex 5, South Burlington 2: The South Burlington boys’ hockey team gave up a 4-0 lead before attempting a comeback in the third period but still fell short in a loss on Saturday.
Essex had a 4-0 lead after the first two periods before the Wolves scored twice in the third to close the gap.
Will Hershberg and Nick Kelly each had a goal for South Burlington (2-5-1) and James Chagnon stopped 25 shots on net.
Girls’ basketball
South Burlington 52, Brattleboro 41: South Burlington pulled away in the fourth quarter for a win over Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Miranda Hayes had 15 points and five rebounds to pace the Wolves, while Aleah Staley added 14 points.
South Burlington moved to 6-2 with the win.
The Wolves lost to Essex, 51-30, on Thursday, Jan. 20. Staley had 15 points in the loss for South Burlington.
Girls’ hockey
Spaulding 10, South Burlington 2: Spaulding defeated South Burlington in girls’ hockey on Saturday, with the Crimson Tide maintaining their position as one of the top teams in the state.
Caitlin Bartlett and Sofia Richards each had a goal for the Wolves, while Kiley Burke added an assist.
Amber Rousseau stopped 15 shots in a losing effort for South Burlington, which fell to 3-6.
It was the second loss in a row for the Wolves, who lost to Essex 6-1 on Wednesday, Jan. 19
Sofia Richland had the lone goal for South Burlington, while Rousseau made 21 saves.
Boys’ basketball
BFA-St. Albans 58, South Burlington 45: South Burlington boys’ basketball could not close a gap with BFA-St. Albans in a loss on Friday, Jan. 21.
Khalon Taylor had 15 points for the Wolves, and Alex Gordon added 14. The loss puts the Wolves at 3-4 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.