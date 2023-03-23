Eastern High School Nordic Champions

The Vermont team took the Eastern High School Nordic championship March 10-12 at Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton, beating teams from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and New York.
South Burlington High School junior Paige Poirier placed 35th out of 108 overall after three days of competition with 573 points. Poirier competed in the 5k freestyle, placing 38th with a time of 15:25.
In the 7.5k classic mass start, she was 34th with a time of 30:37.2. In the sprint, she placed 33rd in 5:32.5, and in the relay her team placed 21st.
