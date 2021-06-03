Dolphins honor tradition at PRIDE Rock

Every Memorial Day weekend, former players from the South Burlington Dolphins, the local youth football program, help commemorate their team’s former players and coaches who have died by tidying up the PRIDE Rock.
The rock not only honors those who have died, it also signifies the constant motto set for their players — PRIDE, which means Personal Responsibility for Individual Daily Effort — by the legendary Rene Laberge, who spent 50 years coaching youth football in South Burlington.
This year, former players Javen Sears, Ryan Steele and Alec Leclair joined their coach in cleaning up the rock as the team seeks to continue this tradition for many more years to come.
