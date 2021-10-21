On Oct. 16 the undefeated South Burlington Dolphins traveled three hours to face the undefeated Castleton Junior Spartans in Fair Haven to conclude the regular season, winning 20-14 in overtime.
The Dolphins made the first touchdown of the game after recovering a fumble from the Spartans during the first quarter, adding two points to make it an 8-0 game after the first half.
The Dolphins scored a second TD in the third quarter but missed the extra point. The Spartans capitalized in the second half, to tie the game at 14 apiece and send the game into overtime.
After no one scored in the first part of overtime the Dolphins scored a touchdown bringing the final score to 20-14.
Despite heckling from the families of both teams the players kept it classy with good sportsmanship. The Dolphins now head to the playoffs.
