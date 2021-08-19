The South Burlington Dolphins honored Rene LaBerge, youth football coach, founder of the program and president of its foundation this month and brought in as many players as possible from the Dolphins’ 55 years to thank their mentor and friend.
A huge crowd attended, sharing stories, laughs and endless remembrances at the Aug. 8 reunion in South Burlington.
Last January, LaBerge and Javen Sears started to develop a film archive of the games to ensure that members of the Dolphins would always have a source for their memories and to share with children and grandchildren.
The two computerized all available film, data and information so it could be played during the reunion.
LaBerge and coach Tom Tavares unveiled Dolphin Rock, with its markers denoting former players — and Coach Dick Belisle — who have died, including Nick Hoehl, Chris Johnson, Craig Chappell, Rick LaBerge, Evan Alvanos, Will Pelkey and Cosmo Dattilio.
Former players Ryan Steele and Sears then presented LaBerge him with a “rock” of his own, a piece of Vermont granite with his name, Dolphin logo and the words “Rene – More Than a Coach,” and a hat and shirt with the same saying.
“A significant positive impact Rene has had on all our lives for half a century, he has used football as a platform to encourage kids to dream big, chase those dreams with ambition and hard work,” said Steele.
Then, 35-year Essex youth football coach and former Dolphin Tony Arcovitch and St. Johnsbury youth leader and co-president of the league Mark Palmieri presented LaBerge with a plaque from the Northern Vermont Youth Football League noting all the contributions he has made to football in Vermont at all levels from youth to college.
Arcovitch also gave a tribute to LaBerge from his own experience of his father’s death when he was in sixth grade during football season and his family’s eventual move. He said LaBerge stayed closely in touch and helped him through some difficult times and adjustments to his abrupt change in life, giving him faith in himself.
LaBerge’s remarks reflected his belief in football’s very positive influence on young people, as well as healthful exercise and understanding of teamwork in relationships throughout life.
“We are in a battle to change the way people think about football,” he said. “Football is the greatest sport in the world. It builds young people like you of all races and creeds into a band of brothers and sisters. Young people have to pass on what they have learned.”
••••
The film archive of Dolphin games can be seen at archive.org/details/@south_burlington_dolphins.
