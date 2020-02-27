The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame announced its eighth class of inductees in the Tarrant Hall of Fame Room of St. Michael’s College last month.
Among the class of 10 inductees was the first gymnast to be included in the Hall of Fame: South Burlington’s Debbie Dunkley.
Dunkley was a star gymnast at South Burlington High School, finishing her high school career with an undefeated record. She won the Vermont State Championship in the all-around for all four years in her high school career.
The 1971 graduate went on to Springfield College, where she won two national championships.
“We are delighted and honored to welcome Debbie Dunkley to the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020,” said Ted Ryan, a member of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors. “She embodies all the attributes the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame seeks to recognize in an athlete, coach and person.”
While at Springfield, Dunkley was named an All-American on the floor, beam and bars in 1972 and 1973 and again on the beam in 1975. She was in the top 10 in the All-Around in the collegiate nationals in three of her four years.
“Debbie will be the first gymnast to be enshrined, a fitting honor since she was a dominant high school competitor and a very successful collegiate athlete,” said Ryan.
Dunkley joins Jack Leggett (SBHS ’72), inducted in 2015, as Vermont Sports Hall of Fame inductees from South Burlington High.
The other inductees are Tara Chaplin (cross-country and track), Jim Cross (UVM ice hockey), Toby Ducolon (ice hockey), Jeff Hastings (ski jumping), Ed Hockenbury (basketball), Sarah Schreid (basketball), Libby Smith (golf and basketball), Carol Weston (women’s ice hockey) and Tom Pierce (golf).
This year’s class introduces a number of “firsts” for the Hall of Fame: in addition to the first gymnast, there was the first ski jumper, the first men’s golfer and the first women’s ice hockey player.
The 2020 class will officially enter the Hall of Fame at an induction dinner and celebration on April 25, at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel in South Burlington.
Ticket information for the induction and dinner will be available on the VSHOF website at www.vermontsportshall.com.