Dance team
The South Burlington dance team headed to Vergennes Saturday, Feb. 19, looking to bring home some hardware.
The Wolves came back with another state championship trophy.
South Burlington won the pom division at the championships, the seventh year in a row that the Wolves have captured the title in pom.
South Burlington also earned a top three finish in the kazz division, coming in third behind No. 1 Mount Mansfield and No. 2 Lamoille.
Gymnastics
Ella Maynard’s individual performance helped the South Burlington gymnastics team to a sixth-place finish in the Vermont state championships on Saturday at Essex High School.
Maynard finished sixth in the all-around competition, with a fifth-place finish in teh floor exercise and eighth-place finishes in both the vault and uneven bars.
Essex won the state championship, with St. Johnsbury coming in second and Montpelier rounding out the top three.
Girls’ hockey
South Burlington 3, Burlington-Colchester 2 (OT): Hope Brunet struck in overtime to lift South Burlington to a key win over Burlington-Colchester in girls’ hockey Saturday.
Brunet’s game winner was assisted by Sofia Richland, who added a goal for the Wolves who move to 5-13 with the win.
Sabrina Brunet added a goal and assist while Abby Brennan earned the win with 24 saves in goal for South Burlington.
Alpine skiing
The South Burlington boys’ alpine ski team raced to a third-place finish at the NVAC Northern Districts on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 14 and 15 at the Middlebury Snow Bowl.
Rex Jewell led the Wolves skiers with a first-place finish in the giant slalom, followed by a third in the slalom.
Justin Shafritz was right behind his teammate, coming in second in giant slalom and fourth in slalom.
With two skiers in the top 10, South Burlington earned the third spot in the team competition and advances to the Vermont state championships on Feb. 28 and March 1 at Burke Mountain.
Champlain Valley came in first in the district race, with Mount Mansfield behind in second place.
Girls’ basketball
Rice 36, South Burlington 26: The South Burlington girls’ basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a loss to Rice on Friday, Feb. 18.
Aleah Staley had nine points for the Wolves, who finish the regular season with a 8-12 record. Miranda Hayes added eight points for South Burlington.
Boys’ basketball
Rice 74, South Burlington 60: Khalon Taylor scored 25 points, but the boys could not overcome 16-point halftime deficit in a loss to Rice on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Ethan Sandberg added 11 points for the Wolves, who fell to 8-8.
Sharif Sharif scored 34 points to lead the Green Knights.
Cheerleading
The South Burlington cheerleading team came in second place at the Vermont state championships at Vergennes on Saturday.
The Wolves took second place behind state champion Mill River in the Division II competition.
Boys’ hockey
Essex 3, South Burlington 3: South Burlington settled for a 3-3 tie with Essex in boys’ hockey Saturday.
The Wolves took a 3-1 lead in the second period, but Essex scored twice to tie the game at three and neither team could find the game winner.
Nick Kelly, Sam Munson and Zack Erickson each had a goal for South Burlington (4-7-2). Blake Truchon made 36 saves in goal for the Wolves.
