Football
South Burlington-Burlington 35, St. Johnsbury 14: The South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team captured its second win in a row on Friday night, upending St. Johnsbury 35-14.
The SeaWolves pulled off two onside kicks to open the game, converting both into touchdown runs. Amari Fraser ran both scores into the end zone for an early 14-0 lead.
Fraser also added a 19-yard touchdown catch, while Cam Benoit converted an interception into a touchdown and Alec LeClair also added a TD run for the SeaWolves.
With the win, the co-op team moves to 2-4.
Cross country
Three top 10 finishers helped the South Burlington boys’ cross-country team to a second place finish at the NVAC Metro Championships Saturday in Swanton.
Patrick Sweeny came in sixth place for the Wolves, the top boys’ finisher, with Sky Valin following right behind in seventh place and Silas O’Brien in eighth.
On the girls’ side, Sierra Fisher came in second place — the best South Burlington finisher of the day — with Lizzy Lawrence coming in sixth to help the Wolves to a fourth place finish.
Boys’ soccer
Colchester 2, South Burlington 1 (OT): Colchester got the game winner in overtime on a free kick to beat South Burlington Saturday.
Sullivan Beers had a goal for the Wolves, while Adam Slamani added the assist. Tenzin Yeshi stopped four saves in goal.
The loss was only the second of the year for South Burlington, who dropped to 9-2-1.
Girls’ soccer
South Burlington 2, BFA-St. Albans 0: The South Burlington girls soccer team won its third game in a row Saturday, beating BFA-St. Albans 2-0.
Ava Hamme and Rachel Kelley each had a goal for the Wolves (8-2-1). Mercedes Rozzi had four saves to earn the shut out in goal.
With the win, South Burlington is 8-2-1.
Field hockey
South Burlington 2, Rice 1: South Burlington scored in the fourth quarter to pull out a win over Rice in field hockey Friday.
Sabrina Brunet and Reese Bailey each had a goal for the Wolves, while Miranda Hayes and Mia Angwin each added an assist.
Izzy Redzic stopped nine shots in goal for South Burlington, which remains undefeated with a 12-0 record.
Boys’ golf
The South Burlington boys’ golf team traveled to Manchester on Thursday to compete in the Division I golf state championship, coming in third overall.
Sawyer Bond shot a 79, Evan Marchessault and Jack Mayer each shot a 84 and Andre Bouffard came in with a 87 for the Wolves.
Burr and Burton won the state championship, with Champlain Valley coming in second. North Country’s Austin Giroux was the medalist, coming in with a 69.
