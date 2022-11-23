The Vermont Soccer Coaches Association has announced its All-State honors to the following players:
All-State boys
Division I
- Eli Marden, CVU, midfield
- Diego Robinson, CVU, back
- Zach Spitznagle, CVU, forward
- Ali Hammond, South Burlington, midfield
- Andrew Chandler, South Burlington, goalkeeper
- Oliver Clifford, South Burlington, back
- Nathaniel Hasenecz, South Burlington, midfield
- Evan Richardson, South Burlington, midfield
Division II
- Cade Bretton, Rice Memorial, midfield
- Jackson Strong, Rice Memorial, back
Division III
- Sawyer Beck, Peoples Academy, forward
- Chandler Follensbee, Peoples Academy, goalkeeper
- Rowan McClain, Peoples Academy, forward
- Nathan Nolan, Peoples Academy, midfield
- Tomforde Guffey, Stowe, back
- Carson Matckie, Stowe, back
- Ben Nissenbaum, Stowe, midfield
- Woody Reichelt, Stowe, midfield
- Henry Riley, Stowe, midfield
All-State girls
Division I
- Rachel Kelley, South Burlington, midfield
- Oakley Machanic, South Burlington, midfield
- Ava Barron, CVU, midfield
- Stella Dooley, CVU, back
- Anna Morton, CVU, midfield
- Chloe Pecor, CVU, forward
Division II
- Sunshine Clark, Rice Memorial, goalkeeper
- Raven Mccray-Fay, Rice Memorial, back
- Claire Vincent, Rice Memorial, back
Division III
- Hannah Cleary, Peoples Academy, midfield
- Josie Simone, Peoples Academy, goalkeeper
- Orly Bryan, Stowe, forward
- Sarah Hailey, Stowe, forward
- Ellie Zimmerman, Stowe, back
•••
Additionally, the association has selected the following coaches to be recognized as Coach of the Year for 2022:
- Girls, small schools (DII and DIV): Kim Prestridge, White River Valley
- Girls, large schools (DI and DII): Pete Albright, Mt. Mansfield Union
- Boys, small schools: Shane Bufano, Stowe
- Boys, large schools: Adolphe Lumumba, South Burlington
By a vote of the coaches, Victor Vieriu was selected as the Official of the Year.
