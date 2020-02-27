GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex 64, South Burlington 59: The South Burlington girls basketball stayed close with Essex before falling 64-59 on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Megan Knudsen had 21 points to pace the Wolves, who fall to 4-14. Miranda Hayes added 16 points and Greta Heldman scored 14 points.
Noelle Lyon tallied 18 points to lead the Hornets (15-3), who hit eight 3-pointers to earn the win.
The Wolves also fell on Thursday, Feb. 20, losing to Spaulding 56-27.
Greata Heldman had seven points in the losing effort.
BOYS HOCKEY
Stowe 6, South Burlington 5: Stowe outlasted the South Burlington offense in a win over the Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Will Hershberg had two goals and two assists for South Burlington, but the Wolves still fell to 1-17-1. Hunter Fay added one goal and two assists. Evan Knoth and Zach Erickson each scored a goal.
Ted Hopper made 22 saves in goal for the Wolves.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Harwood/Northfield 4, South Burlington 1: Ciara Griffin pulled a hat trick to help the Harwood/Northfield girls hockey team down South Burlington on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Sofia Richland had the lone goal for the Wolves, who fell to 1-18. Lyssa Tan stopped 48 shots.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice 86, South Burlington 84: Michel Ndayishimiye scored 19 points in the third quarter to help Rice pull off a comeback win over South Burlington on Friday, Feb. 21.
Ndayishimiye scored 48 points in the game for the Green Knights (17-2) and helped the team comeback from a 20-point deficit.
Ean Parker tallied 31 points to pace the Wolves (14-6), while Jagr Rinehart added 18 points and Tyler Gammon chipped in with 14 points. Khalon Taylor also hit double-digits with 11 points.