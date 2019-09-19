Coach: Lynn Kynoch (16th season)
Last season: Second place in the VPA Game Day Competition
Key returnees: Yu Xin Zhao, senior, flyer; Breanna Wright, junior, base; Lindsey Chatfield, sophomore, base.
Key newcomers: A talented freshmen class.
Outlook: The South Burlington cheerleading team - combined with Burlington High School for another year - is looking to build on the experience of its returning players, said coach Lynn Kynoch. “Our strength is our returning girls and the patience they have to help the new girls learn all that comes with cheerleading,” Kynoch said. “With this, this team will do great things.” As the season gets going, the coach is working on getting a talented group of freshmen up to speed and focus on working hard to improve.
