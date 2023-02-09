Cheerleading
South Burlington hosted the NVAC cheerleading competition Saturday, Feb. 4, and danced away with a title.
The Wolves were named the NVAC Metro Division champions and took first place in the large varsity division.
In addition, the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School cheerleaders also placed first in the large middle school division and the South Burlington Youth Cheerleaders were second in the youth division.
Alpine skiing
South Burlington hit the slopes Monday, Jan. 30, at Cochran’s Ski Area, looking to bring home more hardware.
Rex Jewell was the top finish for the boys and led the Wolves to a third-place team finish. Jay Eagle, Russell Rothman, Jackson Rothman and Dylan Karpinski each came in the top 25 to help South Burlington,
On the girls’ side, Penelope Harm came in the top 25. .
Girls’ hockey
Burlington-Colchester 3, South Burlington 2: South Burlington surrendered two goals in the third period to fall to Burlington-Colchester Saturday.
The Wolves, who led 2-1 heading into the third period, got goals from Sabrina Brunet and Rosa Digullian.
Reese Gordon, Cait Bartlett and Izzy Redzic each had an assist, while Oli Roy stopped 21 shots on goal for South Burlington (5-9).
The Wolves also fell last Wednesday, Feb. 1, losing to Essex 6-0. Roy had 21 saves.
Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 61, Burr and Burton 55: South Burlington scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to beat back Burr and Burton Saturday.
Deng Aguek led all scorers with 18 points for South Burlington, which moves to 8-4. Tyler Bergmans netted 17 points and Ethan Sandberg added 11 points.
Gymnastics
South Burlington hosted Burlington-Colchester and Essex in gymnastics Saturday at the Green Mountain Training Center.
Kelsey Adamas took third place in the uneven bars, third place in the beam and third place in the floor exercise to pace the Wolves.
Essex came out with the top team score to get the win.
Boys’ hockey
South Burlington 3, Colchester 3 (OT): South Burlington and Colchester traded goals as both teams settled for a 3-3 tie in hockey action Saturday.
Christian Butler had two goals for the Wolves, while Nick Kelly added a score and Drew Dougherty had an assist.
With the tie, South Burlington moved to 8-5-2
