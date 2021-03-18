Cheer team wins big at conference

South Burlington cheerleaders smile behind their masks after being named Metro Division Champions at the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference’s virtual cheerleading championship on Saturday, March 6. The team took second place in the large division. The virtual state championships will take place on Sunday, March 21.
