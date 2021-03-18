Cheer team wins big at conference
Courtesy photo

South Burlington cheerleaders smile behind their masks after being named Metro Division Champions at the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference’s virtual cheerleading championship on Saturday, March 6. The team took second place in the large division. The virtual state championships will take place on Sunday, March 21.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.