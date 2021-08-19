When Ian Parent steps on the mound at Centennial Field, wearing a Vermont Lake Monsters uniform, there is the feeling that his baseball career has come full circle.
Parent spent his childhood attending Lake Monsters games, sitting with his grandmother in the stands and watching the minor league players.
Then the Champlain Valley Union High School baseball standout and Williston resident captured a Division I state championship on the fields of Centennial, helping the Redhawks to the title in 2019.
Now Parent finds himself in the next stage of his career, playing summer baseball in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League as a member of the Lake Monsters.
“I came to these games as a kid, my parents and grandparents had taken me here all my childhood,” Parent said. “When the opportunity came to put on the Lake Monsters uniform, it’s just a crazy experience that I get to be out there.”
Rice Memorial High School graduate Will Hesslink is also stepping onto Centennial Field that played such a large role in his baseball career from childhood through high school.
“I was one of these kids growing up, that’s asking for autographs and coming out and being a little fan,” Hesslink, a Shelburne resident, said. “So, to be able to get back to play our community and be able to play at home, it’s been awesome.”
The two Chittenden County residents both had an opportunity to play for the Lake Monsters this season because of some major off-season shakeups in the organization. After Major League Baseball made changes to its minor league system, the Vermont Lake Monsters could no longer operate as a single A baseball affiliate.
New ownership brought them to the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, which is made up of current college baseball players.
The change opened the door for both Hesslink — who played at Boston College and will compete at Manhattan College next year — and Parent, who is a junior and plays at Endicott College, to join the team.
“I didn’t have a summer ball place set up originally and I saw that they were going to join the Futures League,” Hesslink said. “Luckily I knew (Lake Monsters assistant coach) Chris Richards. I reached out to him and asked if there was any way they needed an extra player. It ended up working out.”
The two pitchers have had an immediate impact on the Vermont summer league team.
Hesslink has appeared in 15 games in relief for the team with a .64 ERA while Parent, who joined the team later in the summer, has appeared in eight games with four saves and one win.
“I came in and I really did some relief pitching, and now I’m doing some starting pitching and I feel like I’ve helped this team a good amount,” Parent said. “I love doing it. I love seeing people I know here. I love seeing my family here. They’re really excited.”
The success hasn’t just come for Parent and Hesslink. The Lake Monsters finished the season with a 42-24 record and the top spot in the Futures League.
“I don’t think it matters what level, you want to succeed, you want to be that winning team,” Hesslink said. “We’ve been fortunate, we got on a hot streak in July and we got the one seed. If we could win the championship here at Centennial this year, that would definitely be a pretty cool.”
The playoffs are off to a pretty good start. Vermont beat the Worcester Bravehearts in two straight games to advance to the best-of-three league championship series. The Lake Monsters will play the winner of the Pittsfield-Brockton matchup on Tuesday at Centennial Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
“It’s definitely a really cool thing,” Parent said. “Everything’s really clicking at the right moment. We have really good team chemistry and I think that’s a big part of why we’re doing so well.”
The team finding good chemistry is important considering that the players come from all over the country, and it often fell to the two local players to help their teammates adjust to a new area.
“We always get in kind of arguments when people ask us where to get food,” Hesslink said of his and Parent’s recommendations. “I like helping them out, trying to give them the good spots.”
All the summer experiences — from showing teammates around to success on the field — have made this is a fun baseball season for both Parent and Hesslink and one that they hope continues for a few more games.
“It’s been one of the better summer ball experiences I’ve had and hoping we can bring one home for the state of Vermont,” Hesslink said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.