The South Burlington Dolphins welcome the Burlington-Winooski Rams into its program this season.
This collaboration goes back to the origins of the two youth football clubs in 1974, when Rene LaBerge of the Dolphins and Dick Owens established the Burlington Youth Football Program. That Burlington program stood on its own for many years.
In 1993, with the help of LaBerge, Torrey Allard took over and the Burlington Rams were created. In 1999, Allard started coaching for Burlington High School and other programs throughout the state.
Last year was a challenging season for the Rams, with new coaches and Allard’s own personal health situation. Allard realized he needed to make a change to save the Burlington Rams program. LaBerge, who retired from coaching after the 2018 season, stepped in to bring the Rams back into the Dolphin family and keep the team going, allowing Allard the time off he needed for his health.
With the start of the 2023-2024 season, players in grades K-8 from Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington will be playing as one team with the South Burlington Dolphins program. Some of the original Rams coaches will be joining the coaching staff to round out the football family.
“We couldn’t be happier to bring these kids into the program and give them the opportunity to play football while Torrey gets better,” LaBerge said.
Free summer youth clinic for all athletes from all local schools Mondays through Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. through July 13. Learn more on Facebook.
