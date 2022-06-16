The South Burlington boys Ultimate Frisbee team has been on top for most of the season.
The team ended its season on top too.
No. 1 South Burlington beat sixth-seeded Burlington 10-6 on Thursday at Middlebury Union High School to capture the Division I state title that capped off an undefeated season.
“It feels absolutely spectacular,” South Burlington coach Sebastian Ventrone said. “It’s a really proud feeling to finally win, bring the first state title to South Burlington and we get to finally hang a banner in the gym. It’s exciting.”
Taking on the Seahorses, who won last year’s state title, South Burlington traded goals with its opponent early in the matchup. But a quick three-goal run from the Wolves gave them a 6-2 lead.
“We just have to work hard and play hard,” Ventrone said of the team’s mentality. “It’s all about us first and just working hard.”
After taking the extended lead, the Wolves kept Burlington at arm’s length, never allowing them to get closer than four goals.
“We just really focused on stopping their handler movement,” Ventrone said of the team’s strategy. “We knew that they like to generate a lot of their offense based off the handlers, get into a power position.”
The team’s defensive strategy paid off as Burlington could not generate a comeback.
“I really want to emphasize just how hard the players really worked,” Ventrone said. “They earned every win. They earned every bit of this championship.”
With Ultimate Frisbee still a young sport, South Burlington has been aiming to capture the title since 2019 when the sport officially earned varsity status.
“They wanted to be the kids who made history as the first team to win a state title for South Burlington,” Ventrone said.
Jack Eltman scored three goals for South Burlington, while Botond Erdos, Jacob Russell and Saksham Bhardwaj also scored.
The win also completed a perfect season for the Wolves, who went 13-0 between the regular season and playoffs.
