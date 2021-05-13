Coach: Gar Smith
This season: 5-2
Key returnees: Aaron Murakami, attack, senior; Will Balkan, attack, senior; Will Bruns, midfield, senior; Max Murphy, defense, senior; Sam Yager, defense, senior.
Key newcomers: Evan Knoth, goalkeeper, sophomore; Rex Jewell, attack, sophomore; Will Hershberg, attack, sophomore; Ryan Sweet, midfield, sophomore.
Outlook: Like most other teams across the state, the South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team is adjusting to a roster that missed a year of competition. But the start to the season has been promising for a group that is playing a lot of new players.
“I have lots of young players starting and getting big minutes,” said coach Gar Smith. “We hope to grow everyone as fast as they can.”
The team is off to a 5-2 start and hopes to continue to improve as the season progresses.
Up next: Wednesday, May 12, at BFA-St. Albans, after press time
