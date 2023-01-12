Boys’ hockey
Essex 7, South Burlington 2: South Burlington surrendered multiple goals in the second and third period as it fell to Essex on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Nick Kelly and Lucas Van Mullen each had a goal for the Wolves, who move to 4-3 with the loss. James Bradley stopped 27 shots in net.
South Burlington won on Friday, Jan. 6, beating Brattleboro 9-0.
Will Hershberg and Kelly each had two goals for the Wolves, while Drew Dougherty, Andrew Chandler, Cyril Vandromme, Jules Butler and Jack Kelly each added a score.
James Chagnon made 11 saves in the shutout.
Girls’ basketball
Mount Mansfield 48, South Burlington 39: South Burlington’s late comeback effort fell short in a loss to Mount Mansfield Friday.
Aleah Staley led the Wolves (2-5) with 12 points, while Miranda Hayes added eight points.
Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 60, Colchester 52: The boys team made it two wins in a row by beating Colchester on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Ryan Sweet has 17 points for the Wolves, who outscored the Lakers 17-10 in the second quarter to pull ahead. Deng Aguek added nine points.
With the win, South Burlington moves to 5-2.
Girls’ hockey
Essex 6, South Burlington 1: Essex jumped out to a lead in the first period and did not look back in a win over South Burlington Saturday in girls’ hockey.
Sabrina Brunet had the lone goal for the Wolves, who move to 4-3 with the loss. Annika Erikson added an assist and Oli Roy made 14 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.