Boys’ soccer
Division I quarterfinals: No. 1 South Burlington, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m.
The South Burlington boys’ soccer team grabbed the top seed in the Division I playoffs in dramatic fashion, beating Champlain Valley with under a minute to play Oct. 22.
Jackson Adams scored with just 36 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Wolves to the 2-1 win over CVU and clinch the top seed in the playoffs over No. 2 CVU.
Andrew Chandler stopped nine shots in goal for the win.
With the win, South Burlington earned a bye into the second round of the playoffs. The Wolves will play the winner of No. 8 Rutland and No. 9 Burr and Burton in the DI quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Wolves faced Rutland early in the regular season, winning 4-1. South Burlington did not face the Bulldogs this season.
Girls’ soccer
DI playdowns: No. 7 South Burlington versus No. 10 St. Johnsbury, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.
The South Burlington girls’ soccer team dropped its final two games of the regular season, including a 1-0 loss to Burlington Oct. 21.
Burlington scored with under three minutes in regulation to beat the Wolves, while Taylor Desjardins made five saves in goal for South Burlington.
The Wolves now move into the DI playoffs with the No. 7 seed. They will face St. Johnsbury on Tuesday at home, after press time.
They have faced the Hilltoppers once this season, with St. Johnsbury winning 3-1.
If South Burlington wins, it will face No. 2 Colchester in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Field hockey
DI quarterfinals: No. 2 South Burlington versus No. 7 Burlington, Friday, 3:30 p.m.
South Burlington wrapped up the regular season with a decisive victory over Rutland on Oct. 20 and clinched the No. 2 seed in the DI postseason.
The Wolves beat Rutland 7-0 behind a hat trick from Ella Maynard. Sabrina Brunet added two goals and Ava Goyette and Sophia Bouffard each tallied once.
South Burlington will now face Burlington in the quarterfinals Friday, Oct. 28, and look to advance to its seventh semifinal in the last eight years.
The Wolves beat the Seahorses 6-0 in the only matchup in the regular season. If South Burlington wins, the team will advance to the semifinals where it will face the winner of No. 3 Essex and No. 6 Rice.
Football
Division I divisional round: No. 8 South Burlington-Burlington at No. 1 Champlain Valley, Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.
The South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team faces a tough test in the opening round of the DI playoffs as it tries to unseat top seed Champlain Valley.
The SeaWolves fell to Essex, 43-19, on Thursday in the final game of the season for the No. 8 seed.
Sam Parris paced SB-BHS in the loss, running for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Nick Kelly and Anthony Bouffard each added a rushing touchdown.
The SeaWolves will now face 7-0 Champlain Valley, which handed them a 42-20 loss in the third week of the season.
If the co-op team can pull off the upset, they would face the winner of No. 4 Essex and No. 5 St. Johnsbury in the semifinals.
Boys’ volleyball
DI quarterfinals: No. 5 South Burlington at No. 4 Mount Mansfield, Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.
South Burlington won its final two games in the regular season, including a 3-0 win over Enosburg Oct. 18 to grab the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.
The Wolves will take on No. 4 Mount Mansfield Thursday, Oct. 27, looking to earn some redemption from a late regular season loss to the Cougars. MMU beat the Wolves in a tight five-set match in the final week of the regular season.
If South Burlington wins, it advances to the semifinals where No. 1 Burlington is likely to be waiting.
Girls’ volleyball
DI playdowns: No. 10 South Burlington at No. 7 Harwood, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.
The South Burlington girls’ volleyball team will take on No. 7 Harwood on Tuesday, after press time, after earning the No. 10 seed in the postseason.
The Wolves fell to Rice, 3-0, in the final match of the regular season but will now look to turn it around with an upset over the Highlanders in the first round.
South Burlington fell to Harwood 3-0 in its only meeting in the regular season. If the girls can pull off the upset, they would face the winner of No. 2 Champlain Valley and No. 11 Randolph in the quarterfinals.
