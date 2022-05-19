Softball
South Burlington 4, Colchester 2: Emily Borrazzo pitched a complete game, striking out 14 and allowing just three hits as the South Burlington softball team beat Colchester Saturday.
Devon Cherry drove in two runs for the Wolves, while Jordan Larose went 2-for-4.
South Burlington moved to 9-2 with the win.
The Wolves also won Thursday, beating Champlain Valley 17-5.
Miah Lafayette scored four runs for South Burlington, while Cherry had five RBIs. Tori Smith (two RBIs), Sofia Richland (three RBIs) and Jordan Larose (two RBIs) helped power the offense.
Baseball
South Burlington 4, Colchester 3: Luke Fitzgerald drove in the winning run in the eighth inning to help South Burlington beat Colchester Saturday, May 14.
Andre Bouffard scored the winning run for the Wolves, who took a 3-0 lead in the seventh before giving up three runs in the bottom of the frame, tying the game and sending it into extra innings.
Shane Burke was the pitcher of record for South Burlington, pitching two innings for the win. Ethan Borick added a double and a triple, while Evan Lamothe and Kiefer McGrath helped the team score three runs in the top of the seventh.
The Wolves move to 5-7.
South Burlington also took the field on Thursday, May 12, falling to Champlain Valley 8-3. The two teams were tied 3-3 in the seventh inning before CVU scored five runs to pull away.
Lamothe had two RBIs.
Girls’ lacrosse
South Burlington 16, Middlebury 4: Sam Crane scored five goals and the girls’ lacrosse team got its fourth win in a row with a victory over Middlebury Saturday.
Ava Goyette dished out five assists and added a goal for the Wolves (8-2), while Mercedes Rozzi chipped in four goals and had two assists.
Mia Kaczmarek added a hat trick, while Sabrina Brunet and Miranda Hayes each had a goal for South Burlington.
Girls’ tennis
South Burlington 6, Essex 1: South Burlington got wins in four singles matches and swept the doubles to earn a win over Essex Saturday.
Izzy Partilo, Sage Bennett, Anna Bennett and Emma Xia each got wins in singles, while the doubles teams of Winnie Adamson and Lilla Erdos and Melissa Rosowsky and Ivy Howard also won their matches.
South Burlington also won Thursday, beating Rice 7-0.
